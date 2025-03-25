Burlington city councilor Joan Shannon bids farewell after serving for more than two decades

The Burlington, Vermont City Council met Monday night. It was a bittersweet moment for one councilor as she attended her last meeting after serving on the panel for 22 years.

South District Democrat Joan Shannon announced in December that she would not run for reelection to the seat she had held for over two decades. She presided over the council for three of those years as council president and last year lost the mayoral election to Progressive Emma Mulvaney-Stanak.

Numerous former councilors steeped up during public comments to share anecdotes about working with Shannon and offer best wishes. Republican Kurt Wright is a former state legislator who also served on the council with Shannon.

“It’s a momentous night, Joan Shannon leaving the city council after 22 incredible years on the city council. I really feel, Joan, like if there was a Hall of Fame from the Burlington City Council you would be in it. Not just for the amount of time that you’ve spent, 22 years which in and of itself what you’ve given to this city is beyond anything that we can pay back. But the commitment and dedication that you’ve shown also is part of the reason why you have been such an extraordinary city councilor. And even beyond that it’s your passion for the job of city councilor,” Wright said. “She is a tenacious fighter for the causes that she believes in. We didn’t agree on every single one of them but she’s always doing what she thinks is right for the people in Burlington.”

Former Central District councilor Jane Knodell also paid tribute.

“I’ve served with her for many years on city council and when she speaks, she speaks with clarity and conviction. When she’s done speaking you know exactly where she stands and why she takes that position,” observed Knodell. “And, Joan, you have been a distinguished and dedicated city councilor and the city thanks you.”

Former North District Independent David Hartnett recalled Shannon’s kindness after his 25-year-old daughter Katie died in 2023.

“Lisa and I would like to thank you for your years of service. But more importantly for your friendship and your support, particularly over the last 20 months. It’s been a difficult time for Lisa and I and there have been some tough days,” Hartnett said. “And to get a text from you and Ken and Julia checking in. To get a phone call from you to say ‘Hey I was thinking about Katie today. This is what I would like to do for her foundation.’ Your energy and spirit to keep her soul alive, there are no words that Lisa and I have to say to you what that has meant to us.”

Mayor Emma Mulvaney-Stanak presented Shannon a plaque with an inlaid gavel.

“It is a unique plaque given to councilors who have also served at some point during their tenure as a council president,” Mayor Mulvaney-Stanak explained. “Because it is quite the feat to not only serve for the number of years you’ve served, Councilor Shannon, but to be a council president is a whole other level. It shows your true dedication to the city to be so willing to put so many years into helping lead the city forward. So I’m happy to present you this plaque.”

Shannon held back her emotions as she offered her final speech to the council and city residents.

“It is a privilege to have the trust of our community, to make decisions on their behalf. I am grateful to have had your trust and confidence for more than two decades. I am not sure what is next for me, but I got into this because I was not good at sitting on the sidelines and keeping my opinions to myself. That has not changed. You will likely continue to hear my advocacy on contentious issues,” Shannon promised. “But I am happy to be passing the torch with the confidence and faith I have in these successors and in all of you and I wish you well.”

Democrat Buddy Singh won the South District race on Town Meeting Day to replace Shannon. He will be sworn in during the council’s annual organizational meeting on April 7th.