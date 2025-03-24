Albany Common Council to consider single-family zoning change at Tuesday’s meeting

Single family zoning in the city of Albany is up for discussion at Tuesday's Common Council meeting.

10th ward councilor Owusu Anane is lead sponsor of a resolution that would overhaul current zoning law in the city, eliminating decades-old single-family home zoning.

"We're in the middle of a housing crisis and I believe that is important that we find different ways to create housing for residents of the city of Albany," said Anane. "This housing crisis demands federal and state action, but until the assistance comes, I believe that the city of Albany needs to be proactive and move the needle forward. And that's why I believe this legislation is going to open the doors to allow individuals, single owner-occupied properties, single, and occupied properties to build accessory dwelling units next to their properties. There's a list of regulations that comes with it and setbacks and square footage, but I believe that this is a step in the right direction.”

15th ward councilor Tom Hoey says Anane's legislation is a step in the wrong direction.

"They want to allow unfettered accessory dwelling units being put up throughout the city. As long as you have enough space you'll be allowed to put up a secondary residence which could be used for you, or you can rent out. I do have concerns about it and I brought this up because they put in certain criteria like you have to live in one of the residences cause now they'll be two places where you can live," said Hoey.

Accessory dwelling units are a growing trend in some communities during a national housing crunch.

In 2023 the Kingston city council overhauled its entire zoning code to, in part, encourage construction and simplify the permitting process of ADUs, which are now allowed citywide.

A year later, Sheffield, Massachusetts voters approved property owners building up to two additional ADUs on their property with the understanding that they could not be used as short-term rentals.

Hoey contends Anane's measure takes away neighbors' rights to oppose development on their block. Anane says it is the quickest way to solve various housing challenges.

"Particularly when you think about homeowners who have a student who might be going to college, but can't afford it," Anane said. "They can stay in that accessory dwelling and also attend college. Or you have that elderly parent that you want to take care of. Instead of them staying at your house you can create these housing opportunities for them so they can stay in there while you're taking care of your loved ones. I believe that is fiscally responsible and I think it's the right thing to do to create more housing for the residents of our city, particularly in the housing crisis that we're facing as a nation."

Hoey thinks any laws governing accessory dwellings would be difficult to enforce. He argues that property owners could put a smaller house behind a larger one, rent both of them out and not live in either one. And he says single-family homes have been the backbone of the city of Albany for hundreds of years.

"There's other problems too," said Hoey. "What type of waterlines do you have to put in? Taxes. What happens to your assessment? There's a lot of questions there that need to be answered. It seems to be a problem. One of the council members said to me ‘We live in an urban city. There should be no one-family homes’ and that really kind of irked me, and I am trying to rally the troops that we really need to look at this better."

Hoey is urging residents to voice their concerns. The council’s Planning, Economic Development and Land Use Committee meets Tuesday at 5:30.