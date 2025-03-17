WAMC Sports Report 3/17/25: Nets continue home dominance against Hawks with 122-114 victory

NBA

Cam Johnson scored 28 points, Keon Johnson added 22 and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Atlanta Hawks 122-114 last night. Tyrese Martin had 16 points for the Nets, who snapped a three-game losing streak and won for just the second time in 12 games. Jalen Wilson and Trendon Watford finished with 13 points apiece. Trae Young had 28 points and 12 assists for the Hawks, who have dropped two in a row after winning four straight. Onyeka Okongwu added 21 points and 15 rebounds.

Quentin Grimes scored 28 points in his first game against his former team and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Dallas Mavericks 130-125 in a matchup of injury-depleted clubs. P.J. Washington Jr. had 29 points and 12 rebounds for Dallas after missing the previous eight games with a sprained right ankle. The defending Western Conference champion Mavericks dropped a season-worst three games under .500. The teams had 19 players between them listed as out on the injury report. The headliners were Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis for Dallas and Joel Embiid, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey for the Sixers.

Paolo Banchero scored 24 points, Franz Wagner added 22 and the Orlando Magic stunned Cleveland 108-103 to end the Cavaliers’ winning streak at 16 games. The Cavs lost for the first time since Feb. 4 as the Eastern Conference leaders were unable to put away the Magic in the final minutes. Cleveland missed five shots — three by All-Star Donovan Mitchell — in the final minute. Wendell Carter Jr. added 16 points and 14 rebounds for Orlando. Mitchell returned after missing two games with a sore groin and finished with 23 points. Jarrett Allen added 20 for the Cavs, who were denied becoming the first team since Phoenix in 2021 to win 17 straight.

Luka Doncic had 33 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, and the Los Angeles Lakers snapped their four-game losing streak with a 107-96 victory over the Phoenix Suns. Austin Reaves scored 28 points and Jaxson Hayes matched his season high with 19 for the Lakers, who returned from an 0-4 road trip to extend their home winning streak to seven games. Kevin Durant scored 21 points and Devin Booker had 19 for the 11th-place Suns, who missed a chance to gain ground on Dallas for the West’s final play-in spot after the Mavericks lost at Philadelphia.

Anfernee Simons scored 12 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter, Toumani Camara finished with 21 and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied from a 16-point deficit to beat the Toronto Raptors 105-102 on Sunday to snap a five-game skid. Portland made 18 3-pointers, with Simons hitting six — four in the fourth quarter — and Camara tied his career high with five. Deni Avdija finished with 19 points, including two free throws that capped the scoring with 5.1 seconds left, six rebounds and six assists. Shaedon Sharpe scored 17 for the Trail Blazers. Jakob Poeltl and Ochai Agbaji scored 19 points apiece for the Raptors.

James Harden had 31 points and 10 rebounds, Kawhi Leonard scored 23 points and the Los Angeles Clippers beat Charlotte 123-88. Ivica Zubac record a double-double for the Clippers scoring 17 points and grabbing 14 rebounds. Mark Williams scored 18 points and grabbed 15 rebounds.

Anthony Edwards scored 41 points as the Minnesota Timberwolves won their eighth straight, beating the Utah Jazz 128-102. Jaden McDaniels had a double-double by halftime and finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds, while Donte DiVincenzo had 11 points and seven assists for the Timberwolves, who are in a tight battle with the Golden State Warriors for sixth place in the Western Conference. Collin Sexton led Utah with 22 points, while Walker Kessler had 15 points and 19 rebounds. Lauri Markkanen added 16 points for the Jazz, who have lost nine in a row.

Doc Rivers says he saw star potential in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander while coaching him as a rookie before the Los Angeles Clippers traded him to Oklahoma City. But the veteran coach concedes that Gilgeous-Alexander has drastically outperformed those expectations. Rivers was speaking before his Milwaukee Bucks lost 121-105 to Gilgeous-Alexander's Thunder on Sunday. Rivers said that "I don’t think anyone can honestly say they knew he was going to be this special.” Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging an NBA-leading 33 points and has scored at least 20 points in 62 consecutive games.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Viktor Arvidsson scored the tiebreaking goal just early in the third period and the Edmonton Oilers beat the New York Rangers 3-1. Corey Perry and Connor McDavid also scored for Edmonton, which won its second-straight to complete a four-game trip. The Oilers were coming off a 2-1 overtime win over the Islanders on Friday. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had three assists and Stuart Skinner finished with 21 saves. Will Cuylle scored for the Rangers, and Igor Shesterkin had 20 saves. New York snapped a two-game win streak.

Marc Gatcomb kicked off the scoring in the third period and the New York Islanders scored three more times to defeat the Florida Panthers 4-2 on Sunday night. Maxim Tsyplakov and Noah Dobson also scored and Simon Holmstrom added an empty-net goal to seal the win. Anthony DeAngelo added two assists, and Anders Lee earned his 499th career point with an assist. Ilya Sorokin made 22 stops for the Islanders. Sam Reinhart and Aleksander Barkov each scored and added an assist for the Panthers. Vitek Vanecek made 30 stops.

Petr Mrazek made 18 saves to earn his first shutout of the season and the Detroit Red Wings blanked the Vegas Golden Knights 3-0. Mrazek was making his third start since he was acquired from Chicago at the trade deadline. Rookie defenseman Albert Johansson scored his second career goal at 7:58 of the second period. Lucas Raymond and Marco Kasper had third-period goals for the Red Wings, who had lost seven of their past eight games.

Cale Makar scored 34 seconds into overtime and Colorado recovered after squandering a late two-goal lead to win 4-3 over the Dallas Stars in the return of former Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen. Leading 3-1, the Avalanche saw the Stars rally to tie the game on goals from Mavrik Bourque and Matt Duchene in a 20-second span. Valeri Nichushkin, Jonathan Drouin and Martin Necas also scored for the Avalanche. Rantanen was trade by the Avalanche as part of a three-team deal on Jan. 24 that landed him in Carolina and then dealt to Dallas on March 7.

Logan Cooley scored the winner as the Utah Hockey Club edged the Canucks 3-1 in their inaugural visit to Vancouver on Sunday night. Kevin Stenlund and Clayton Keller — into an empty net — also scored, while Karel Vejmelka stopped 18 shots for Utah. Nick Schmaltz registered two assists. Quinn Hughes opened the scoring for the Canucks with a power-play tally at the 2:37 mark of the second period. Kevin Lankinen made 20 saves for Vancouver, which was coming off a 6-2 win over the Blackhawks on Saturday.

Brayden Schenn and Pavel Buchnevich each scored in the first 90 seconds, and the St. Louis Blues beat the Anaheim Ducks 7-2. Dylan Holloway and Jake Neighbours each had a goal and an assist, and Pavel Buchnevich, Radek Faksa, Mathieu Joseph and Oskar Sundqvist also scored for St. Louis. Jordan Kyrou had three assists, and Justin Faulk had two. Jordan Binnington made 22 saves as the Blues won for the eighth time in 11 games (8-2-1) to pull into a tie with Vancouver for the second wild card in the Western Conference. Cutter Gauthier had a goal and an assist, Nikita Nesterenko also scored and Mason McTavish had two assists for the Ducks, who lost for the fifth time in seven games.

Dylan Samberg scored 1:47 into overtime and the Winnipeg Jets rallied from two goals down to beat the Seattle Kraken 3-2. Cole Perfetti had a goal and an assist, and Kyle Connor also scored for Winnipeg and Vladislav Namestnikov had two assists. Eric Comrie had 14 saves for the win. Comrie left the game after he was run into early the first period. Connor Hellebuyck came on and played 10:10 while stopping five of the six shots he faced before Comrie returned. Jani Nyman and Michael Eyssimont scored for Seattle, and Joey Daccord finished with 23 saves.

SOCCER

Sam Surridge and Ahmed Qasem had first-half goals, Hany Mukhtar scored on a late penalty kick and Nashville handed the Philadelphia Union their first loss of the season with a 3-1 victory. Nashville (2-1-1) grabbed the lead in the 15th minute when Sam Surridge took a pass from defender Walker Zimmerman and scored. Philadelphia (3-1-0) pulled even in the 33rd minute on a wild unassisted score by Jovan Lukic off a high-sailing deflection. Nashville took a 2-1 lead in the 44th minute when Qasem, a 21-year-old midfielder, scored his second goal in his second career start and fourth appearance. Defender Daniel Lovitz earned his second assist. Hany Mukhtar added some insurance when he scored for the first time this season on a penalty kick in the 82nd minute.

Christian Ramírez scored late in the second half and the defending-champion Los Angeles Galaxy earned their first point of the season in a 1-1 draw with the Portland Timbers. Ramírez scored his first goal in his first season with the Galaxy (0-3-1) in the 81st minute. He has 52 career goals with five different clubs. Defender Mathias “Zanka” Jørgensen notched his first assist in his second career start and third appearance in the league. Felipe Mora scored his first goal of the season to give Portland (1-2-1) the lead in the 49th minute. It was Mora’s 40th career goal for the Timbers. Rookie midfielder David Da Costa earned his first career assist in his third start and fourth appearance. Santiago Moreno was also credited with his first assist this season.

Lionel Messi scored early and Fafà Picault scored the winner after subbing in late to rally Inter Miami to a 2-1 victory over Atlanta United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Picault’s first goal this season came in his second appearance with an assist from defender Jordi Alba — his second — in the 89th minute. Messi scored the equalizer in the 20th minute. It was his first goal in two starts this season. Brooks Lennon made his 200th career start and first this season and immediately had an impact in the 11th minute when he sent a crossing pass to Emmanuel Latte Lath, who sent a header past former Atlanta United goalkeeper Rocco Ríos Novo for a 1-0 lead.

NFL

The Cincinnati Bengals have agreed to four-year extensions with receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, assuring that Joe Burrow will have his top two targets with him for some time. A person familiar with the negotiations told the Associated Press that Chase will become the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history, earning $161 million, including $112 million guaranteed. That surpasses the $40 million per year average by Cleveland pass rusher Myles Garrett. Higgins will get $115 million. The Bengals placed the franchise tag on Higgins, but were hopeful of getting a new deal done. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the move.

MARCH MADNESS

March Madness brackets have been revealed. The men’s bracket was revealed on the Selection Sunday show on CBS. The women’s tournament bracket was shown on ESPN. The men's First Four will be played in Dayton, Ohio, beginning on Tuesday. The first- and second-round games will be from March 20-23. The women's First Four will begin Wednesday and first-round games on March 21. The men's No. 1 seeds are Auburn, Houston, Duke and Florida. The women's are UCLA, South Carolina, Southern California and Texas. It’s the first time in school history that the Bruins are the top team in the tournament. They had two losses on the season, both of which came to the Trojans.

Congratulations to the 12 teams left in the chase for the women’s Division I national championship. Wait. We mean 68, right? Not really. Technically, yes, there are 68 teams in the women’s tournament field, but history tells us that only 12 have a chance to be the last team standing in Tampa in a few weeks at the Final Four. Since the NCAA women’s tournament was born in 1982, there have been 32 No. 1 seeds that have gone on to win the national championship, along with seven No. 2 seeds and three No. 3 seeds. That’s it. No other seeds need apply.

Walter Clayton Jr. scored 22 points as fourth-ranked Florida won its fifth Southeastern Conference Tournament title and first since 2014 Sunday, beating the No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers 86-77. The Gators lost in this game a year ago. They made sure to finish their 12th appearance in this game all-time to add to the list that started with three straight titles between 2005-07. Fourth-seeded Tennessee goes home still looking for its first title in this event since 2022. The Vols have five SEC championships, but dropped to 1-3 under coach Rick Barnes with this the Vols’ fourth final in the past seven tournaments.

MLB

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts will not play in the two-game Tokyo Series against the Chicago Cubs because of an illness that’s lingered for the past week. Manager Dave Roberts said Monday that Betts is starting to feel better but has lost nearly 15 pounds and is still trying to get rehydrated and gain strength. Roberts added that the eight-time All-Star might fly back to the United States before the team in an effort to rest and prepare for the domestic opener on March 27. Roberts said Miguel Rojas will start at shortstop in Betts’ place for the two games at the Tokyo Dome.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy and J.J. Spaun are headed for a three-hole playoff to decide The Players Championship today. A four-hour rain delay in the final round made it fortunate the final round even finished. McIlroy had a three-shot lead at one point on the back nine and looked to be cruising toward another Players Championship title. He played the final six holes in 1 over and Spaun hit some marvelous shots to catch him. McIlroy shot a 68 to overcome a four-shot deficit. Spaun had a 72. At stake is a $4.5 million prize.

NASCAR

Josh Berry raced to the first Cup Series victory of his career, taking NASCAR’s oldest team to victory lane Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Berry, in his first season driving the famed No. 21 for Wood Brothers Racing, had the first victory for a Ford team through five races this season. William Byron opened the year with a Daytona 500 victory in a Chevrolet and Christopher Bell in a Toyota won the next three races. Berry, meanwhile, had to run down Daniel Suarez following a restart with 19 laps remaining to take control. Although Harrison Burton won at Daytona last summer for the Wood Brothers, Berry’s victory is the first not at a superspeedway since 2017.

© 2025 Associated Press. All rights reserved.