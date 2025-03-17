Albany’s mayoral candidates weigh city’s long-running sanctuary status as federal policies change

With a shift in federal policy and an upcoming election, Albany's mayoral candidates are weighing in on the municipality's "Sanctuary City" status.

For years, Albany has been considered a "Sanctuary City.” and Mayor Kathy Sheehan says Albany remains steadfast, sticking by her 2017 executive order “reaffirming Albany’s commitment to community policing and protecting immigrants.”

Sheehan spoke this month at a Council of Albany Neighborhood Associations meeting at the Albany Public Library.

"Somebody who comes here from a different country, who doesn't speak the language, who has maybe had very traumatic experiences as part of their journey to get here, and how can we not say that we are going to be a sanctuary for them? And so there's no legal definition to Sanctuary City. To me, the word sanctuary is a place where people can take a deep breath, and where they can feel welcome, and where they can feel as though they can be themselves, and where they can be free from fear. And that's what I want Albany to be," said Sheehan, who is in her last year in office as she wraps up her third four-year term.

Each of the city's mayoral candidates has their own stance.

Albany County Legislator Carolyn McLaughlin, a Democrat, is dead-set against rounding people up and deporting them.

"If we're going to encourage individuals to come into our city to make it their home, we have to make it a welcoming city," McLaughlin said. "In looking around at what's going on around the country with ICE right now, that is not the kind of city that Albany is, and it's not the kind of city that I see it being, where we will allow our police department to be utilized to go and round up children and families, separate children from their families, to meet a mandate that I think really has no place if you're going to build a beloved community. And we take pride in the fact that we're a Sanctuary City. "

Fellow Democrat Dan Cerutti says Albany has other issues crying for attention.

"My view is that anyone who comes to our country deserves compassion and care. That's who we are. Now, this problem is an epidemic across our country, and Albany has its own problems. Whereas other cities in the adjacent to us are better off right now. And so I think we should ask our colleagues in other cities, Colonie, for instance, I had this discussion with Peter Crummey, to help, and we shouldn't take this on right now. We just have enough of our own challenges. I talk about the people who live on our streets. Let's help them first," Cerutti said.

Independent candidate Michael Crook leans toward favoring the Trump administration's position.

"Some people might think it's heartless, but we have to take a look at the people who are here illegally, no matter what their ethnic, racial background, whatever," said Crook. " I think that we need to take more of an aggressive move. Once our police officers encounter somebody in that status, then I think they should be have the ability to contact ICE and let them take over from there."

Democrat Marlon Anderson says sanctuary should be decided at the federal level. "I would end it as a city policy, but I would continue sanctuary for those who are already here," Anderson said.

Democratic Common Council President Corey Ellis says being a welcoming city carries a cost.

"I think sometimes we politicize a lot of these issues, and so when you politicize it, it becomes this 'yes or no' issue," said Ellis. "So right now, I don't look at that that way, because there could be some financial ramifications to that, especially what has happened since southern states may try follow suit, what happened in New York City and happened here as well. So we really, we really have to take a look at that and sit down with our local law enforcement officers as well, agencies to say OK, what is the best way to deal with these issues?'"

Chief City Auditor Dorcey Applyrs, also a Democrat, answered the question "Would you support keeping Albany's designation as a Sanctuary City?" in a single word, without elaboration.

"Yes," said Applyrs.

The Democratic primary is June 24th.