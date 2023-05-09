Vermont Senate overrides Affordable Heat Act veto

The Vermont Senate has voted to override Republican Governor Phil Scott’s veto of the Affordable Heat Act.

Also known as the Clean Heat Standard, the bill has been among the most controversial acted on this session. Lieutenant Governor David Zuckerman announced Wednesday that the veto passed on the exact two-thirds majority required.

“Those voting yea 20. Those voting nay 10," Zuckerman said. "Two-thirds of the members present having voted in favor of passage of the bill, the Governor’s veto has been overridden.”

Chittenden North Democrat Irene Wrenner criticized the override.

“S.5 is a plan that was authored by special interests to benefit foreign-owned energy companies," Wrenner said. "Those without a seat at the table will pay to enrich those who had one.”

The House must now vote whether to override the veto.

