Vermont Senate debates the Affordable Heat Act before it’s sent to the House

The Vermont Legislature is considering a bill called the Affordable Heat Act. Intended to meet the mandates of the state’s Global Warming Solutions Act, it establishes what is called a Clean Heat Standard. But opponents say the plan is neither affordable nor clean.

Senate Bill 5 is so controversial that opponents have been running advertisements on local television stations, something that rarely occurs when the Vermont legislature is considering a piece of legislation.

Addison District Democrat and bill sponsor Christopher Bray countered opponents of the bill, saying the bill has been crafted to meet the best interests of all Vermonters.

"The public narrative around this bill is simply wrong and misleading and if there’s one thing in this entire scenario that makes me angry and a bit disappointed it is that various interested parties have whipped up the public creating fear and misunderstanding. The program, operating over the next 30 years, will help us wean ourselves from expensive price volatile fossil fuels and increasingly use cleaner fuels and cleanly generate electricity. The Affordable Heat Act will also save Vermonters and estimated $6.4 billion. What is holding us back? Fear and misinformation."

Washington District Democrat/Progressive Senator Anne Watson said the bill targets two problems.

“The first problem is that fossil fuel heating is expensive and the solution is obvious. We need to get Vermont onto cheaper, more renewable forms of heat. This leads to the second problem which is the upfront cost to switch fuels or to reduce demand through weatherization. That has been a barrier for many families. This bill is designed to bring down those upfront costs to a rate that is accessible for all.”

Orleans District Democrat Robert Starr questioned whether sponsors were putting the cart before the horse in crafting the bill.

“We have the bill sitting in front of us all drafted but we’ve got these people doing all these studies that we haven’t seen, have no idea how they’re going to turn out, and yet we’re being asked to vote for this.”

Essex District Republican Russ Ingalls says the bill would hurt Vermonters.

“It’s going to hammer the middle class and poorer people. There’s no question about it. You can’t charge fuel dealers more money and don’t think that they’re going to pass it on because they are.”

But Windsor District Democrat Dick McCormack countered that problems must be addressed now.

“Vermonters are struggling now and the bill is not in force. They’re struggling because of how high the price is for fossil fuels. The bill is set up to help moderate income and low-income people.”

Governor Phil Scott is opposed to the current iteration of the bill and the Republican spent an entire weekly briefing prior to the Senate deliberations focused on the measure.

“While I support the work to reduce emissions, we’ve got to be realistic about what’s achievable, consider the very real workforce challenges we face and make sure we don’t harm already struggling Vermonters in the transition. I’m an advocate for the transition to electrification. I believe there will be long-term savings as a result. But we cannot ignore the fact that there are significant upfront costs which could be regressive and harmful to low-income Vermonters.”

Senators passed the bill on its third reading 18 to 10. It now moves to the House for consideration.