Vermont House overrides veto, enacts Affordable Heat Act

Two days after the Vermont Senate voted to override the governor’s veto of the Affordable Heat Act, the House followed suit Thursday.

The act, also known as S.5, mandates that the Public Utility Commission establish regulations for a Clean Heat Standard to reduce Vermont’s greenhouse gas emissions in the thermal sector. The bill, passed at the end of April, was vetoed by Republican Governor Phil Scott on May 4th. On Tuesday the Democratically-controlled Senate voted 20 to 10 to override.

On Thursday morning House members debated whether to override the governor’s veto.

Barre Town Republican Gina Galfetti said the governor vetoed the bill for good reasons and it should be sustained.

“This bill is not a study. It will begin the implementation of policy that will set the stage for a carbon tax," Galfetti said. "We do not have a grid that can handle the demand for electricity that all these technologies demand and we are still gleaning much of that power from fossil fuels. Our increased demand for electricity will increase our demand for fossil fuels! It will accelerate climate change, damage our air quality and create health risks. Most importantly we will break the backs of Vermonters chasing an unrealistic goal.”

St. Johnsbury Democrat R. Scott Campbell noted that much of his career was spent in weatherization assistance as he urged an override of the veto.

“Our challenge, the challenge of every time, is to adapt," Campbell said. "And the challenge of helping our constituents to adapt lies in smoothing the transition, the inevitable transition, to a dramatically less fossil fuel dependent lifestyle. It will not be, it cannot be, entirely cost free. But the longer we delay the higher the costs and the greater the disruption especially to those closest to the edge economically.”

House Speaker Jill Krowinski announced the results of the vote following the debate and a roll call vote.

“There were 149 members present for the vote. Those voting yes 107. Those voting no 42. Two-thirds of the members present having voted in favor of passage of the bill and the Governor’s veto has been overridden," said Krowinski.

Members of the legislature’s Climate Solutions Caucus celebrated the successful veto override. Environment and Energy Committee vice-chair Windham Independent Laura Sibilia had presented the bill to House members.

“These transitions are happening," Sibilia said. "This is already happening in our state and we know that we need to ensure that all Vermonters and all of our fuel dealers have the best opportunity to participate and remain as part of this energy transition. I could not be prouder of the huge crew including the Climate Caucus and multiple years that has worked to get this passed.”

“Today, unfortunately, the House overrode my veto of S.5, the so-called ‘affordable’ clean heat bill, making it law," Gov. Scott said in a statement. "I believe this law could impose significant costs on Vermonters who can least afford it, and make Vermont even less affordable. I want to thank the many thousands of Vermonters who contacted their legislators on this bill, and while they may feel ignored, I want to assure them that this conversation is not over. I will keep Vermonters updated and informed of the mission the PUC has now been charged to complete, and be their voice along the way.”

