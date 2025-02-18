Saranac Lake Board of Trustees rejects resolution to prevent local police from aiding federal immigration actions

The Saranac Lake Board of Trustees has voted down a resolution that would have prevented the village police department from working with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to enforce federal immigration actions.

The resolution presented to the board holds in part that the Saranac Lake Police Department “may not use agency or department resources...to investigate, enforce, or assist in the investigation or enforcement of any federal program solely on the basis of immigration status...” It comes as the new Trump administration carries out a hardline immigration policy including roundup efforts.

During public comment at the Feb. 10 meeting, resident Rich Loeber urged the trustees to pass the measure.

“Everybody knows that the federal immigration system is broken. I don’t think it should be on the back of the local police force to fix it. It ought to be fixed at the federal level, not at the local level. And it’s wide open for abuse and I just am glad that you’re going to consider it and I support the effort,” said Loeber.

Village Trustee Aurora White sponsored the resolution, saying the bill is not political and is intended to protect residents.

“Our police officers have really worked to improve their relationships with our community and our chief has made great strides. And I would hate to see us slide backwards on those relationships and improvements that have been made,” White said. “I would also hate for a contributing member of our community who has never been questioned before, or have had cause to be, to now have problems because of a perceived immigration status. If we didn’t ask before, I really don’t think that we need to ask now.”

White added that an intent of the resolution is to also assure that village funds support the local police and not federal actions.

“This does not keep them from going after anybody who has criminal issues or has committed a crime or that sort of thing. It’s simply to say we value that they’ve been in our community and they should feel safe going up to a police officer and asking for help, or emergency services facility and asking for help, and being given that help without being questioned on their immigration status,” explained White. “So really it’s a way to keep our local police focusing on local issues and supporting them because we know they’re overworked and I would hate to put this on their lap with everything that’s going on in the nation.”

Mayor Jimmy Williams said their responsibility is to protect Saranac Lake, including any federal funding the village receives.

“The new Attorney General and Border Patrol Czar Tom Homan have been very public very recently about cutting federal funding to anyone who has a resolution or local law that goes against any federal immigration law. And that affects not just law enforcement grants but across the board,” noted Williams. “And with our water and sewer monies I would say cumulatively we’re over, just over $30 million. So I personally am willing to take any steps we can to make every resident feel comfortable here and treated fairly. But I am not comfortable risking $30 million to go against federal immigration law at this time.”

Trustee Kelly Brunette spoke in support of the resolution.

“I think a safe community is one where everyone feels secure and immigration enforcement is a federal responsibility. The local police should focus on local issues,” asserted Brunette.

The bill failed on a 3 to 2 vote. ICE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Essex County Board of Supervisors Chair Shaun Gilliland told WAMC he has not heard of any similar discussions by communities in the county and believes Saranac Lake is the first in the region to attempt to pass such a measure.

