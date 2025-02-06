Saratoga County Deputy Sheriff Union President running for top cop post

A new name has entered the running to be the next Saratoga County Sheriff.

Sheriff Michael Zurlo announced in January he would not seek reelection after five decades in law enforcement. He also endorsed his undersheriff Jeffrey Brown for the post.

Now, Saratoga County Deputy Sheriff PBA President Ryan Mahan is running as a Republican and seeking the Democratic Party’s endorsement.

He says he’s learned that if he wants to see change, he has to make it himself.

“It was more just seeing how the politics work in the county, you know, how we’re treated as officers and just trying to make some positive change. A lot of this came with the influence of my union membership, some people on the outside. And, yeah I just decided to go with it,” said Mahan.

The union has complained over the past year that its current five-year contract included a long-awaited 20-year retirement at the expense of no raises in the first two years.