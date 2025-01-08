Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo will not seek re-election in change for county

The Saratoga County sheriff will not be running for a fourth term.

After five decades in law enforcement, Michael Zurlo is getting ready to step aside.

“I just decided this is the time for me to move on. And I’m going to be a grandfather. We’re going to be grandparents and my son is down south so, I just think the time is right for me to step aside. The time is right, you know, I struggled with this decision over the last couple of months. But I spoke to my family and we all agreed that this is the time to do it. I started at the age of 20 and I’m 70 now so pretty much 48 out of the 50 years I’ve been in law enforcement," said Zurlo.

Zurlo says he’s confident the department will succeed after his departure.

“We accomplished a lot over the last 11 years—enhancing our public safety in our community which remained one of my top priorities. Our department has grown since I’ve been here and the men and women of this department—blessed to have them do the jobs they do on a daily basis,” said Zurlo.

Zurlo, a Republican, was first elected in 2013.

The department employs 300 and has a budget of $46 million.

Zurlo, who served as a senior criminal investigator at the county sheriff’s office, is a former Stillwater Town Judge.

He’s endorsing his undersheriff Jeffery Brown in the November election.

Brown says he’s grateful for the endorsement.

“I worked with Sheriff Zurlo my entire career. I’ve been in the Sheriff’s office 26 years. So, I worked with Sherriff Zurlo when I was a deputy, very closely when we were investigators together and then Sherriff Zurlo was elected into [office] in 2014. I worked under him as a lieutenant and a captain and now as his undersheriff for a year-and-a-half. Great boss, family man, and sad to see him go but I’m excited for him to enjoy his retirement,” said Brown.

He says it’s a bit early to get into the specifics of his campaign, but he’s gearing up.

“I’m looking forward to the nominating process, and it was clear for me because I have a lot to offer to the residents and members of the department. So, I’m excited to get started on the campaign and the job,” said Brown.

Brown says he’s happy to call Zurlo a mentor.

“Treating people right is something I pride myself on, Sheriff Zurlo does the same thing. He was—is a great boss for one more year and he’s taught me a lot on how to move the agency forward and I want to continue to do that and build upon what he’s created here,” said Brown.

Republican County Supervisor Phil Barrett of Clifton Park, who was re-elected to the role this month, has also thrown his support behind Brown.

“Well, I’ve worked with Sheriff Zurlo for a long time, he’s been in law enforcement here in Saratoga County for over 40 years, and I wish him well in the next phase of his life. He’s dedicated decades to maintaining Saratoga County as a safe place to work and conduct business. I’ve been very honored to work with him for many years including his last stint as Sheriff. Jeff Brown is somebody that I’ve also worked with for quite some time, and I’m very confident he will be able to fill some very large shoes,” said Barrett.

Zurlo’s term runs through the end of the year.