North Country business optimism increases

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published February 4, 2025 at 3:30 PM EST
From left: Plattsburgh Mayor Wendell Hughes, Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman, Chamber President Garry Douglas and County Legislature Chair Mark Henry unveil the 2025 North Country Business Confidence Index
The North Country Chamber of Commerce has released the results of its annual issue survey and accompanying business confidence index.

The chamber surveys its members on a number of state and federal issues each year. It’s the basis for the Business Confidence Index, which Chamber President Garry Douglas announced Tuesday.

"For 2024, the last year for perspective, our Business Confidence Index was 82 percent with 60 percent believing their business would be up," recalled Douglas. "This year for 2025, 87 percent with 65 percent believing their business will be going up. So even stronger than last year.”

The survey found that at the state level, regional businesses are calling for a budget with no tax increases, more affordable housing and childcare and workforce development support.

On federal issues, 81 percent want the 2017 federal tax cuts made permanent and 97 percent say tariffs on Canadian goods must be avoided.
