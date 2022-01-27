Regional chamber releases business confidence survey

The North Country Chamber has released its annual index of business confidence in the economy.

The poll of member businesses shows 71 percent expect increased business over 2021 and 19 percent expect business this year to be steady. Overall the chamber ranks the confidence index at 90 percent. Chamber President Garry Douglas calls it “remarkably strong” considering pandemic challenges and continued concerns about the U.S.-Canada border, workforce shortages, supply chain issues and inflation.

The Chamber noted that while businesses ranked the regional economy well, only 27 percent felt the national economy will grow in the coming year.