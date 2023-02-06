North Country business confidence down

The North Country Chamber of Commerce has issued its annual Business Confidence Index. While it remains positive, it has diminished.

The regional chamber surveys its members to assess expectations for the coming year. Last year 71 percent expected increased business and 19 percent expected steady business over the previous year, leading to a 90 percent confidence index.

This year those expectations have dropped to 51 percent expecting growth and 29 percent anticipating no change, a confidence index drop to 80 percent.

Chamber President Garry Douglas attributes the change to rising costs, staffing shortages and expectations of a national recession or slowdown.