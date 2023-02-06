© 2023
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
All Things Considered

North Country business confidence down

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published February 6, 2023 at 10:40 AM EST
northcountry-chamber-banner2-18-22dsc4381.jpg
Pat Bradley
/
WAMC
North Country Chamber banner

The North Country Chamber of Commerce has issued its annual Business Confidence Index. While it remains positive, it has diminished.

The regional chamber surveys its members to assess expectations for the coming year. Last year 71 percent expected increased business and 19 percent expected steady business over the previous year, leading to a 90 percent confidence index.

This year those expectations have dropped to 51 percent expecting growth and 29 percent anticipating no change, a confidence index drop to 80 percent.

Chamber President Garry Douglas attributes the change to rising costs, staffing shortages and expectations of a national recession or slowdown.

Tags
News Business Confidence IndexNorth Country Chamber of Commerce
Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley
Related Content
Load More