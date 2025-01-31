New York doctor faces indictments in Louisiana for prescribing abortion pills online

A New York doctor has been indicted by a Louisiana grand jury for allegedly prescribing an abortion pill online.

Dr. Margaret Carpenter and her company, Nightingale Medical, were charged today with criminal abortion by means of abortion-inducing drugs, a felony.

The case appears to be the first instance of criminal charges against a doctor accused of sending abortion pills to another state since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, opening the door for states to have strict anti-abortion laws.

Louisiana has one of the strictest near-total abortion bans in the country.

In a statement, Governor Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, said she is committed to protecting reproductive freedom and added New York will always be a safe harbor for abortion care.

The New Paltz doctor is also facing an earlier lawsuit from the state of Texas for prescribing abortion medication to a woman there.

