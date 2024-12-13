© 2024
New York Attorney General pledges to protect abortion providers as Texas sues upstate doctor

WAMC Northeast Public Radio
Published December 13, 2024 at 4:57 PM EST
Jesse King
New York Attorney General Letitia James stopped by Flowers' swearing in ceremony to offer remarks. James is the first woman and African American to be elected attorney general in New York.

New York Attorney General Tish James says her office will protect abortion providers after Texas filed a lawsuit against a New Paltz doctor who prescribed abortion medication to a Texas resident over telemedicine.

New York is one of several states that implemented a “shield law” to protect abortion providers from out-of-state lawsuits after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade in 2022.

The suit filed Thursday by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican, claims the woman prescribed the abortion medication by Dr. Maggie Carpenter was hospitalized with complications.

Carpenter is the co-founder of Abortion Coalition for Telemedicine, a group that advocates for abortion access.

In a statement provided to WAMC Friday, ACT called shield laws essential to safeguarding abortion access.

"By threatening access to safe and effective reproductive health care, [Paxton] is putting women directly in harm’s way," the statement read in part.

Texas banned almost all abortions in 2022.

James, a Democrat, says New York “is proud to be a safe haven for abortion access,” adding she will defend reproductive freedom “including from out-of-state anti-choice attacks.”

New York Governor Kathy Hochul released a statement Friday saying she would do everything in her power to enforce state law.

"As Texas attempts to limit women's rights, I'm committed to maintaining New York's status as a safe harbor for all who seek abortion care, and protecting the reproductive freedom of all New Yorkers," said Hochul.
