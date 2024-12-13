New York Attorney General pledges to protect abortion providers as Texas sues upstate doctor

New York Attorney General Tish James says her office will protect abortion providers after Texas filed a lawsuit against a New Paltz doctor who prescribed abortion medication to a Texas resident over telemedicine.

New York is one of several states that implemented a “shield law” to protect abortion providers from out-of-state lawsuits after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade in 2022.

The suit filed Thursday by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican, claims the woman prescribed the abortion medication by Dr. Maggie Carpenter was hospitalized with complications.

Carpenter is the co-founder of Abortion Coalition for Telemedicine, a group that advocates for abortion access.

In a statement provided to WAMC Friday, ACT called shield laws essential to safeguarding abortion access.

"By threatening access to safe and effective reproductive health care, [Paxton] is putting women directly in harm’s way," the statement read in part.

Texas banned almost all abortions in 2022.

James, a Democrat, says New York “is proud to be a safe haven for abortion access,” adding she will defend reproductive freedom “including from out-of-state anti-choice attacks.”

New York Governor Kathy Hochul released a statement Friday saying she would do everything in her power to enforce state law.

"As Texas attempts to limit women's rights, I'm committed to maintaining New York's status as a safe harbor for all who seek abortion care, and protecting the reproductive freedom of all New Yorkers," said Hochul.

