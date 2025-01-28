© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Holyoke School Committee opts for Soto as interim superintendent

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By James Paleologopoulos
Published January 28, 2025 at 9:23 PM EST
Following the school committee's vote to appoint him as interim superintendent Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, Receiver/Superintendent Anthony Soto described the progress and long road Holyoke Public Schools has been on when it comes to exiting receivership after being taken over the state in 2015. The district appears to be on track to exit receivership in July.
Holyoke Media
/
HPS School Committee Meeting Stream
Following the school committee's vote to appoint him as interim superintendent Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, Receiver/Superintendent Anthony Soto described the progress and long road Holyoke Public Schools has been on when it comes to exiting receivership after being taken over the state in 2015. The district appears to be on track to exit receivership in July.

As Holyoke’s school district gets closer to exiting state receivership, its school committee has appointed an interim superintendent ahead of a return to local control.

Ensuring a superintendent is in place when Holyoke Public Schools exits state receivership, the committee appointed the man technically already leading the district - current Receiver/Superintendent Anthony Soto.

The vote during Monday night’s regular meeting was unanimous. While contract negotiations are pending, Soto was upbeat about the move.

"This has been a long journey - we've been all in it together, some more than others, but I've expressed right from the beginning, even in my response to the [DESE] commissioner, when we talked about my recommendation to transition to local control, I made a commitment to this body and to the Holyoke community that I want to make sure that, whatever role I play, I do everything I can to make sure that it's a strong transition,” Soto said.

A Holyoke native, Soto was appointed as receiver/superintendent by the state in 2021.

With final approvals to be given by the state’s Elementary and Secondary Education's acting commissioner, the district appears primed to exit receivership on July 1.
Tags
News Anthony SotoHolyoke Public SchoolsHolyoke Public Schools in ReceivershipHolyoke School CommitteeHolyoke
James Paleologopoulos
See stories by James Paleologopoulos
Related Content
Load More