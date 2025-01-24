New York state Senator Jake Ashby expresses concern over executive budget proposal

Following Governor Kathy Hochul’s budget address this week, New York state Senator Jake Ashby says he’s unsure where the funding is coming from for the $252 billion budget.

The Republican from the 43rd District says as one himself, he is thankful for programing for veterans and free breakfast and lunch for school children. However, he says he doesn’t know how these programs will be funded without killing tax payers.

“Over the summer, we hear from the Division of Budget that we're afford, that we're in a $14 billion hole over three years, right? And then you hear the governor say that we have a surplus,” Ashby said. “And then you hear Speaker Heastie say, we're probably going to have to raise revenue. Well, how do you, how do you come up with an accurate figure, or be on solid ground when you have all those inconsistencies?

The budget is due April 1st.

Samantha Simmons, WAMC News, North Greenbush.