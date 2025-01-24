© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New York state Senator Jake Ashby expresses concern over executive budget proposal

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Samantha Simmons
Published January 24, 2025 at 10:26 AM EST
New York state Senator Jake Ashby speaking in North Greenbush on Thursday at Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin's reelection campaign p
Samantha Simmons
New York state Senator Jake Ashby backs Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin's as he launches his bid for reelection in North Greenbush on Thursday.

Following Governor Kathy Hochul’s budget address this week, New York state Senator Jake Ashby says he’s unsure where the funding is coming from for the $252 billion budget.

The Republican from the 43rd District says as one himself, he is thankful for programing for veterans and free breakfast and lunch for school children. However, he says he doesn’t know how these programs will be funded without killing tax payers.

“Over the summer, we hear from the Division of Budget that we're afford, that we're in a $14 billion hole over three years, right? And then you hear the governor say that we have a surplus,” Ashby said. “And then you hear Speaker Heastie say, we're probably going to have to raise revenue. Well, how do you, how do you come up with an accurate figure, or be on solid ground when you have all those inconsistencies?

The budget is due April 1st.

Samantha Simmons, WAMC News, North Greenbush.
Tags
News Senator Jake AshbyNew York State Budget
Samantha Simmons
Samantha joined the WAMC staff after interning during her final semester at the University at Albany. A Troy native, she looks forward to covering what matters most to those in her community. Aside from working, Samantha enjoys spending time with her friends, family, and cat. She can be reached by phone at (518)-465-5233 Ext. 211 or by email at ssimmons@wamc.org.
See stories by Samantha Simmons
Related Content
Load More