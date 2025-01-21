North Country officials assessing New York state budget proposal

New York Governor Kathy Hochul outlined her $252 billion budget proposal today. Representatives in the North Country say they are reviewing the full plan to determine the impact if the proposals are enacted.

Assemblyman D. Billy Jones represents the 115th District, which covers the northeastern part of the state. The Democrat says he received a copy of the full financial plan on Tuesday to begin scrutinizing.

“She did put in there some of the major points from the State of the State address,” noted Jones.”The middle-class tax cuts we’d like to hear about helping with affordability. Transportation, getting more dollars for our infrastructure needs upstate and in the North Country. I see there was mention of that as well. And child care. which I’ve been a huge proponent on, we’ll take a look at and see what the plan entails.”

Jones says providing $8 million in funding for more state police to patrol the northern border should help.

“I’ve talked to many constituents and families along the northern border. They have basically strangers coming into their property, spending the night at their camps and their barns and their farms. They’re frustrated with it and so we need to increase security for the safety of people there,” Jones said.

Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman says the border allocation is a step in the right direction for the region.

“Its not just for safety but also for the economic stability and opportunity of our region,” asserted Cashman. “Efficient and secure border is fostering commerce, protect public safety and the livelihoods of businesses as well as residents on both sides. However, this funding must also address the resource gaps. And there have been resource gaps such as personnel and technology improvements. And there’s a wedding obviously with the federal government.”

The Democrat notes that the Town of Plattsburgh was the first in the county and among the first in the state designated Pro-Housing, he is looking for more details of the statewide housing strategy proposed in the governor’s budget plan.

“Housing is fundamental to the North Country’s future. It’s workforce retention. It’s economic growth. It’s community vitality. And any comprehensive state budget must reflect that,” argued Cashman. “The devil’s in the details. I’m particularly looking forward to getting more information on the nuts and bolts of that proposal as it will relate to the rural communities like Plattsburgh and the North Country.”

Assemblyman Matt Simpson, a Republican representing the 114th District, found items that both concern and please him in the budget presentation.

“The Governor proposing $100 million more in the CHIPs funding, which is our highway and road funding which our municipalities and towns and counties are dependent upon for upgrading the infrastructure, paving our roads, replacing bridges and culverts. I’m happy to see that she is proposing an increase,” said Simpson. “An area that I’m very concerned about, and it’s one of those where we need to see the details, is the change to the Foundation Aid funding to our schools.”

State Senator Dan Stec, a Republican representing the 45th District, issued a statement saying Governor Hochul’s proposed budget continues to overspend and is “tone deaf” to the affordability needs of New Yorkers.

