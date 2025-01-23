Northampton’s ‘fossil fuel-free’ construction ordinance goes into effect next week

Starting next week, new construction and major renovation projects in Northampton, Massachusetts will need to be fossil fuel-free, with some exceptions.

The city's fossil fuel-free construction ordinance will go into effect Monday, Jan. 27, a week-and-a-half after the city council unanimously approved it.

Subject to public comment and amendments, the new restrictions won’t apply to facilities such as hospitals and research labs, with potential waivers outlined and exceptions in place.

Ahead of the vote on Jan. 16, City Councilor At Large Marissa Elkins said she was glad to see the ordinance make it to the finish line.

“Progress is a mixed bag: there may be unintended consequences and externalities, and we … will be grown up and acknowledge that, and as I said on Monday night, I also think we live in a world of unintended consequences…” Elkins said. “And I'm glad to be here, I'm glad that we're moving this long, and that we went through this process to get here, though it was a little faster than was ideal.”

Elkins also highlighted concerns brought forward by various residents, including local architects.

Adding that while some who initially opposed the ordinance came around to it, she emphasized the council will need to be upfront about the tradeoffs of effectively pushing building developers and designers toward going all-electric with future buildings - a potentially pricey endeavor, especially given the volatility of electricity prices. Councilors such as Councilor At Large Garrick Perry concurred.

Northampton passed the ordinance as part of its participation in the statewide pilot “Municipal Fossil Fuel Free Building Demonstration Program.”

It was the subject of a City Council Committee on Legislative Matters meeting earlier in the month, which advanced the ordinance to the full city council after gathering public feedback.

Northampton is the only western Massachusetts community currently taking part in the pilot program.