Northeast mayors prep for new relationship with the federal government as Trump returns

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan is participating in the winter meeting of the U.S. Conference of Mayors in Washington — just as a new federal administration is sworn in.

More than 260 mayors have gathered in the nation's capital to discuss the most pressing issues facing cities today. Sheehan chairs the Women Mayors Leadership Alliance of the U.S. Conference of Mayors. One of the issues the third-term Democrat is focusing on is how her colleagues are dealing with the mental health crisis.

"It's a complaint and a concern that I hear from our residents on a regular basis," Sheehan said. "I'm seeing folks who are struggling with their mental health on the streets, and that there is a tremendous need to rethink how we are addressing that issue. The governor talked about it in her state of the state, and I think it's something that mayors are struggling with, because while we don't have any of the services that are needed to address the issue, we are the ones that care about it and live with it, and it impacts the quality of life in our communities, and we also have folks struggling in our communities that need help."

Sheehan says Albany County shoulders the burden of addressing homelessness and mental health issues, things that are outside the purview of the mayor.

As the nation prepares for Monday's inauguration of President-elect Trump, Sheehan, who’s not running for re-election, says it is critical the nation's mayors make their voices heard. "...and the needs of our communities are being put forth so that the new administration can understand the challenges that we face, the opportunities that exist in cities across the country. I mean, 85% of Americans live in cities, and so ensuring that we are bringing forth both the opportunities and the challenges that we face is really important," said Sheehan.

Cohoes Mayor Bill Keeler, a Democrat, is optimistic that the second Trump presidency might benefit the Spindle City.

"I'm kind of looking forward to see what his department of government efficiency is all about. I'm also looking forward to some less inflation. I'm hoping we have a soft landing, because recessions are tough on budgets too. So really, I wish the new president much success, because as the country goes, kind of as the city will go,” Keeler said.

Watervliet Mayor Charles Patricelli, a Democrat, agrees. "We're going to have to wait and see how the new cabinet members and what kind of programs that they're going to be able to offer us, whether or not there's going to be infrastructure grants, any of the other items that might help the, you know, with the residents here, and how we can go forward," said Patricelli

Sheehan noted "Whether it's the American Rescue Plan, the CHIPS and Science, the infrastructure funding being here is really important because it's in Washington that a lot of these decisions are made, and they need to be made with an understanding of what our cities are really facing."