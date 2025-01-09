Burlington, Vermont Democrats choose candidates for Town Meeting Day election

Burlington, Vermont Democrats have chosen their candidates for March’s Town Meeting Day city council races as a long-time councilor decides not to run for re-election.

City Democratic Chair Andrew Vota opened Sunday’s caucus by thanking the more than 500 people who registered to participate. He told them the city is in a profoundly challenging moment.

“Affordability, housing, public safety and the drug and mental health crises are impacting everyone in our community. Our Democratic city councilors have been working extremely hard and making progress on these issues,” Vota said. “There is still so much to do and there is understandable frustration that nine months into this new administration enough progress has not been made.”

Long-time South District Democrat Joan Shannon had announced she will not run again and many at the caucus, including Chair Vota, recognized her service to the city.

“Joan has been a steadfast advocate for our community and we are deeply grateful for her many contributions.”

As City Council President Ben Traverse stepped up to nominate a candidate, he first acknowledged Shannon’s tenure on the council.

“Allow me to echo some comments made earlier, which is to thank Joan Shannon for her decades of service to the South End and to Burlington,” Traverse said. “I’ve been so grateful to have her as my seatmate on the city council. Her knowledge and experience has been invaluable. And while her shoes will be impossible to fill, I expect that I’ll continue to hear from Joan in my service to the City Council, and welcome that!”

Calls to Shannon were not returned.

The slate for ward clerks and Inspector of Elections were first nominated. Ward 6 City Councilor Becca Brown McKnight hosted the process for introduction of council candidates, emphasizing what she called the urgency of the upcoming election for city governance.

“Council Democrats are in our second year holding majority. Our collective voices and legislative power are an absolutely crucial tool in providing collaborative balance to the Mayor’s Progressive administration,” noted McKnight. “All along the way we’ve been advocating for fiscal responsibility and with a tough budgeting process ahead of us this coming year, that will be even more important. Our goal as the council Democrats is to provide that balance in City Hall.”

Democrats endorsed Allie Schacter in the East District and Mark Barlow in the North District. Barlow has been serving on the council as an Independent. They were the only candidates in those districts.

In the South District, where Shannon is not seeking another term, Ranjit “Buddy” Singh and Romeo von Hermann vied for the nomination. Von Hermann said the city needs to refocus on public safety issues.

“One thing that has become very clear listening to everybody is how our city is charming but yet has very difficult issues,” von Hermann said. “The first one being public safety and the drug crisis and the housing issue.”

Singh told Burlington Democrats it was not an easy decision to run for city council.

“There are challenges before us and I cannot sit here and claim that I have the answer to those problems or their solutions. They have eluded not just our city but many others,” Singh said. “But I do want to make a difference. I want to do everything in my ability to move the needle, to make life better for all of us who call Burlington our home.”

Singh received the South District nomination.

In the Central District, Andrew Gregg, the only candidate that had filed a notice of nomination withdrew his name from consideration. The city Democratic Executive Committee is now seeking nominees.

Burlington Progressives will caucus on Saturday.

Town Meeting Day is Tuesday, March 4th.

