Outgoing Vermont Lieutenant Governor reflects on his time in office

As the Vermont Legislature gavels into its biennium today, Lieutenant Governor David Zuckerman will be presiding over the Senate. But he is expected to leave office on Thursday after the legislature affirms the election and Republican John Rodgers is sworn into the office. Zuckerman, who served three non-sequential terms in the position, tells WAMC North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley his loss in November has been frustrating.

There was a lot of external factors that led to the change. I have my own internal reasons where I came up short as well. So it's not all other folk’s responsibility. But it's hard, because I think Vermonters are really struggling economically and affordability is a big issue, as the governor talked about. But I think I presented, and the majority of voters actually picked, a position or people for the position that would have supported a different change in what the incoming Lieutenant Governor and Governor are going to push for, which is austerity. We've seen the top 1% in the country gain $50 trillion of wealth in the last 40 years. That's happened proportionally in Vermont as well. And ultimately, affordability is an issue of perspective. If you're doing well, there's really no trouble out there. But for most people who have lost ground over the last 40 years, affordability is a huge issue. And I'm just hoping that austerity doesn't rule the day and that we can support affordable housing and can support good schools by asking those who have accumulated a lot of wealth and high incomes to support the greater good for our state.

So what sorts of issues, is there specific legislation that you would want the legislature to move forward on in this next session?

Well, I think there's a few critical issues that they should focus on like a laser. One is addressing property taxes by looking at some administrative savings through consolidation of districts, through Agency of Human Services and Education efficiencies to provide services at lower cost and to adjust the funding system so that wealthier folks and second homeowners are paying a fairer share so that working people don't struggle while we support good public schools for Vermont. And last biennium, the House passed a good bill that was also going to put $70 to $100 million into affordable housing each year for 10 years to really get our way out of the housing affordability crisis. Those are two top priorities and they need to be looked at seriously.

David Zuckerman, the lieutenant governor does not directly craft bills or do any of the, I want to say sausage making work, in the legislature.

The policy making.

Yeah. But you do do a lot of other work. What do you feel your accomplishments have been as lieutenant governor?

Well over the years of being Lieutenant Governor, I greatly expanded civic participation and connection between Vermonters and their legislators and the whole process. In Vermont a few voices can make a big impact and I really worked hard all across the state on so many issues to amplify and help people amplify their own voices. This last biennium a lot of it was around democracy and free speech and critical thinking, which, on a national trend has been really under the gun. But over the years, I've worked on climate issues. I've worked on issues of economic disparity, trying to work to help working people have more affordable housing and on health care, which is still a huge issue, and we didn't yet resolve that one, which is really unfortunate because those costs are really crushing people as well.

Do you think that the lieutenant governor should have a greater role in the legislative process?

Not directly. As the lieutenant governor you preside over the Senate. So I think it's really important to make sure the public has faith in the system, that the lieutenant governor is not putting a finger on the scale as they make the procedural determinations presiding over the Senate. On the other hand, outside the building, a lieutenant governor can certainly be a voice to speak to the issues as all elected representatives should in whatever capacity they have.

Have you been disappointed that you have not had a greater role within the Scott administration?

Well, what disappointed me most was the language and rhetoric of the governor saying he would work with everyone when, from the get go, he indicated eight years ago that I would not be welcome to work with him or work together on issues. I think there's a lot of common ground that we could have worked on together and that was a decision from the Scott administration. So yes, it was certainly disappointing. I think Vermonters expected more and I think his rhetoric portrayed more when his actions did not include what he was espousing.

How frustrating was that for you?

Well, it was frustrating at first. I certainly tried to respect that people certainly chose him as governor and me as lieutenant governor. So it was his decision to make and I wanted to respect that and I did. Over the years, as he continued to say he works with everyone, that's what frustrated me, was the again, the rhetorical statements to the public about working with people, when in reality, both with me and frankly, even with a lot of the legislators, there wasn't that action behind the words.

David Zuckerman, you mentioned John Rodgers earlier. He is the incoming lieutenant governor. Have you been working with him in any sort of a transition at this point?

Well, I definitely instructed my Chief of Staff to work with his incoming Chief of Staff and they've been working together to make sure there's a smooth transition in that process. Unlike our unfortunately incoming president, I and many others in Vermont for many, many decades, if not centuries, feel that it's really important that the process be smooth, that the process be effective for the population as a whole and that we don't let politics interfere with the process of any transitions in government.

Do you plan to remain involved in any way in state government as we move forward?

You know, I'm definitely looking at ways that I can still use my social media and email lists and my own voice to continue to amplify the important issues facing working class people in Vermont. And I think there's been a lot of distraction on tangential issues that has really taken us away from the bottom-line economic disparity that's out there. And so I do, I do look forward to engaging and re-engaging in different ways. But I'll probably take a short hiatus from over-involvement to let the dust settle and clean up the other aspects of my life that got put to the side burner during election season and trying to run a farm and we also moved because our house had mold. So we have our own personal pieces to pick up for a short while. But my passion for community probably won't keep me too far from being involved in the future.

Will we see you in a campaign perhaps?

I think it's too early to tell on that one. You know, we're just, I haven't even left office technically yet, so I think, I think we'll hold off on any thoughts on that for another little while. It's fair to ask. I have no qualms with questions being asked, but I don't always know the answer and in that one I really don't.

Zuckerman swears in the new Senate today. Because neither candidate for Lieutenant Governor received 50 percent of the vote, a joint session will convene to vote on the race. John Rodgers, who received the most votes, is expected to be affirmed and then be sworn in on Thursday.