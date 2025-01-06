Vermont Lieutenant Governor David Zuckerman prepares to leave office

Vermont Lieutenant Governor David Zuckerman is preparing to leave office after the legislature convenes on Wednesday.

Zuckerman will be replaced by John Rodgers, a former Democratic state Senator who ran as a Republican and won the contest for Lieutenant Governor in November.

Zuckerman served three non-sequential terms. He held the office from 2017 until 2021, then unsuccessfully ran for governor and won back the lieutenant governor’s seat in the next election.

He says leaving office is hard.

“Over the years I have worked on climate issues. I have worked on issues of economic disparity, try to help working people have more affordable housing. And on health care, which is still a huge issue and we didn’t yet resolve that one which is really unfortunate because those costs are really crushing people.”

Zuckerman will swear in the new Senate on Wednesday and Lieutenant Governor-elect Rodgers will be sworn in on Thursday.

