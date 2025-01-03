Public hearing held, another planned for proposal to replace decrepit Springfield courthouse

A project proposal to replace two court buildings in Springfield, Massachusetts, with a new justice center — built via a public-private partnership — was the subject of a public hearing Thursday. Another is planned for next week, ahead of a state board's review of it.

Previously labeled a “sick” building and the subject of a class-action lawsuit, the Roderick L. Ireland Courthouse in downtown Springfield would be merged with another facility under a proposal officials say could save time and money.

According to the state’s Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance (DCAMM), the “Springfield Regional Justice Center Project Proposal” would feature proposals being sought for a site “capable of hosting up to 330,000 usable square feet.”

Also merged into the center would be a facility neighboring the current courthouse that houses both the Juvenile Court and Western Housing Court – a solution officials say could be cheaper than the state tearing down and building the justice center on its own at the site of the courthouse.

“A May 2023 relocation assessment estimated the cost of demolishing and rebuilding a 318,000 square foot regional justice center at 50 State St., Springfield, including temporary relocation expenses and a short-term lease, at approximately $640 million,” said Peter Woodford, a project manager assigned via DCAMM.

With the support of the state’s Executive Office of the Trial Court, DCAMM is hoping to save money and potentially expedite the construction process via a public-private partnership involving “an initial lease term of 40 years” and two 10-year extension options being agreed to with a “development partner.”

A slideshow during the hearing indicated a lease would be executed between the property owner and the state “acting by and through DCAMM on the behalf of the User Agency.”

It’s the latest proposed solution to replacing the aging Roderick Ireland Courthouse – a massive structure dating back to the 1970s maligned for its mold, dust and other issues.

Mayor Domenic Sarno says some 60 cases of cancer have been linked to people working in the building. He also says he’s in favor of the partnership route, and described what appeared to be an early savings estimate.

“Not only will this significantly expediate [the] building construction timeline, it is projected [to have] a savings cost, which is music to anyone’s ear in government, of about $82 million,” Sarno said during the virtual hearing. “Myself and my economic development team have reviewed this project proposal and consider it to be well-thought out in response to the immediacy of the trial court and public's need for a regional justice center… in Springfield, which is long, long overdue.”

Sarno has previously said he favors an idea to put a courthouse and more on a North End riverfront site.

The $500 million project pitched by Peter Picknelly in 2022 would involve about 14.5 acres of riverfront property that his company OPAL Real Estate currently owns or controls, not far from the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

Officials did not reference a specific site during the hearing, saying a competitive proposal process would be required as part of the effort.

During the hearing’s public comment section, resident Karen Lee spoke out against a potential riverfront relocation.

Lee noted the city has a history of what she considers similar urban renewal projects not panning out, and that sticking a justice center in a spot severed from the downtown by I-91 presented multiple issues.

“Why wouldn't we rebuild on the same land? It has to be razed anyway, nobody is buying it, and it will be a blight in the heart of our city, until when? For decades. That's not acceptable,” the resident said. “Why would we consider compromising our natural resources, specifically the Connecticut River? Yes, the riverfront proposal may save two or three years of construction time, but at the expense of 60 years of lease payments and the end-of-life, environmental costs - and we still need to remove the Roderick Ireland building.”

The proposal needs to be authorized by the state’s Asset Management Board, which appears slated to review it on Jan. 21st.

Another public hearing is scheduled for Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at 436 Dwight Street. The public is also invited to submit written comments by January 11.