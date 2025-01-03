Democrat Pat Fahy is sworn in to Capital Region state Senate seat, capping long rise from school board

New York state Senator Pat Fahy was sworn in Friday to represent the 46th district after a long career in the Assembly.

Last February 82-year old Senator Neil Breslin announced he would not seek a 15th term, opening a door for Fahy, who first ran for Assembly in 2012.

Party leaders were quick to promote her to run in Breslin’s stead, and any other Democrats who had interest in running for Breslin's seat quickly dropped off the radar. In the general election Fahy handily beat her Republican opponent Ted Danz.

Friday afternoon's swearing-in took place in the well at the New York State Legislative Office Building. Fahy's closest colleague, 108th district Assemblymember John McDonald, served as master of ceremonies.

“Pat succeeded Jack McEneny and started January 1st, 2013 same day as I did, and she was the first woman Assemblymember to represent the capital city of Albany,” said McDonald.

In September 2012 eight candidates vied to replace the retiring McEneny in the 109th Assembly district. It was the first time in 20 years that someone had a shot at the Assembly seat that includes the state Capitol. Fahy won the primary and the November election.

The Capital Region's new Senator hails from Chicago. She began her political career as a member of the Albany Board of Education. Fahy was welcomed by the Albany County Legislature's first woman chair, Joanne Cunningham of Bethlehem.

"She has integrity, but she also has this central core of goodness," Cunningham said. "And I think that is a wonderful combination. She also has intense empathy, because she has learned herself through the toughest of times, and that is also a big part of her big heart. She's also, as mentioned, the first woman to achieve this success as the first woman serving in the 46th Senate District. This is a monumental glass ceiling breaking moment. Let's cheer that on.”

Blessings and speeches continued. Then the moment arrived with State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli leading the ceremony.

Once sworn in, Senator Fahy addressed the gathering. “As politics really have become more and more of a contact sport these days, without the strong support and confidence of each of you, I don't believe I have to backbone. My backbone would not be steeled sufficiently for the immense challenges of our time. I will continue to speak out on the issues that vex us and society as a whole, whether it is the cost of housing, the cost of living, the continued daily threats to our public safety, as well as the continued need to create economic opportunity, particularly jobs and education, which tend to drive my passion.”

According to the Assembly website, the 66-year old Fahy has been the prime sponsor of over 200 bills – more than 75 of which have been signed into law. The session formally begins Wednesday.