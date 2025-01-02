© 2025
Morning Headlines with Ivan Lajara of The Daily Freeman 1/2/25

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Alexander Babbie,
Ivan Lajara
Published January 2, 2025 at 6:53 AM EST
WAMC's David Guistina speaks with Ivan Lajara, Senior Editor of the Daily Freeman, about high lead levels found in Kingston school water faucets.
