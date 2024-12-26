New York state Senator Dan Stec enters northern New York Congressional race

Republican New York state Senator Dan Stec confirms he is running to replace Elise Stefanik in Congress as she is expected to take a position in the Trump administration.

Stefanik has been nominated by President-elect Donald Trump to serve as Ambassador to the United Nations. If approved she must resign her House seat and a special election will be held in the 21st district.

On Christmas Eve, Republican state Senator Dan Stec of the 45th district told WWNY in Watertown he is running .

“My argument is that I’m the most electable," Stec said. "So if we’re concerned about winning this seat, holding the Republican majority in the House of Representatives, you want to put your most likely to win candidate forward. And no one can compare the numbers the way that I do as far as how much of the district I already represent.”

Stec also told the Malone Telegram he has been talking to the county Republican chairs, who will choose the candidate, and the state Conservative and Republican chairs.

