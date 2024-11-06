North Country Rep. Elise Stefanik wins a sixth term in Congress

North Country Rep. Elise Stefanik has won her sixth term in office. According to unofficial election results, Stefanik easily defeated her Democratic challenger Paula Collins by about 25 percentage points.

Stefanik’s wide margin of victory over Collins was expected. Stefanik had massive advantages in fundraising and national name recognition.

NCPR would normally have tape from Stefanik’s victory speech, but her campaign declined to tell us where she was on Election night. According to the Associated Press, Stefanik spent the night of the election in Lousiana.

Outside a polling place in St. Lawrence County, Tom Questel voiced his support for Stefanik.

“She’s done a lot for Upstate New York and trying to get the funding necessary to keep us going," said Questel. "She’s been a strong advocate for law and order and for our military down at Fort Drum.”

Stefanik has emerged as one of Donald Trump’s biggest supporters, a position that plays well in the North Country where Trump won all but one county on Tuesday. And she has risen in the ranks in recent years. Stefanik is now the fourth-ranking Republican in the house, serving as the GOP Conference Chair.

Patrick Hanss from Rensselaer Falls also voted for Stefanik on Tuesday. “She’s certainly a strong supporter of northern New York, she is my candidate of choice," said Hanss. "Our values align.”

But as Stefanik’s star has risen, Hanss says it appears her focus on the district has shifted. He wishes she was in the district more, on the ground meeting with her constituents and working with local leaders.

“I’m not overly pleased with the lack of time that Elise spends in the North Country. I think she spends too much time focusing on national politics and the party.”

Stefnaik has used her national influence to raise more than $14 million during this election cycle. Most of those donations are from outside New York. Meanwhile, Democrat Paula Collins raised less than $140,000. Collins, a cannabis attorney, also didn’t host many events until later in the election cycle, though she has said her candidacy reflected a rebuilding of the Democratic party in the North Country and that she plans to challenge Stefanik again in two years.

Stefanik had a different campaign strategy this year. She didn’t debate her Democratic challenger. She also didn’t host any big, publicly planned rallies. But Stefanik did campaign for Donald Trump in New York City, Virginia, and North Carolina.

“I feel like she doesn’t always have her own ideas," said Matthew Mastine from Oswegatchie, "and she’s just trying to position herself to get into higher office, that’s what I personally feel like.”

Meanwhile, Mary Lamere from Rensselaer Falls said her opinion of Stefanik has changed during her 10 years in Congress.

“At first, I was happy with Elise Stefanik and now I believe she’s become more one-sided," said Lamere.

Lamere didn’t want to say who she voted for this election but said she no longer feels like she can speak her mind to someone like Elise Stefanik.

Still, Stefanik continues to enjoy plenty of support in the North Country. Rick Cerminara, a Republican from Saranac Lake, voted for Stefanik on Tuesday, mainly because of her party affiliation.

“To be frank, I don’t follow day-by-day politics all the time," said Cerminara. "I just know that I typically vote Republican. I don’t know, I guess she’s doing a good job as far as I’m concerned.”

Stefanik posted a statement on social media celebrating her victory, saying "I will always give this district the voice it deserves."