State Office of Veterans Services takes HERO Act on the road, stops in Springfield

State officials in Massachusetts have been hitting the road, reaching out to veterans in the state about a slew of new benefit changes made official by the HERO Act.

Signed into law in August by Governor Maura Healey, the law includes dozens of benefits for those who served. A small business veteran-hiring tax credit has been increased to $2,500. It also consolidates and boosts annuity payments for those who have a 100 percent VA disability rating.

With the rules on the books, the state's Executive Office of Veterans Services has been looking to bolster awareness, booking a series of townhalls in recent weeks.

“It is the most comprehensive piece of veterans legislation ever passed in the history of the Commonwealth, and we're excited about it,” EOVS Secretary Jon Santiago said before a group of local veterans gathered at Springfield Technical Community College Wednesday. “And as I tell folks, over and over again, over the course of my time in this office, as we go around the whole Commonwealth talking about the HERO Act – this is just a first part. Every single session, we have an opportunity to improve upon it.”

Among attendees was Springfield resident Ronnie Williams, who served in the Marines for ten years. He said he appreciates the new law and officials' efforts to get the word out.

“It's wonderful - it gives the veterans a lot of relief, it opens a lot of doors for a lot of veterans that were shut out, which is good, and I feel that the more veterans pass it on, word-by-mouth, and get other veterans involved, it'd really be a good program,” he told WAMC.

The HERO Act also permits municipalities to double property tax exemptions for qualifying veterans – something the city of Springfield appeared to pass during a council meeting days beforehand, making it one of the first communities to do so, officials at the townhall stated.

Springfield Director of Veterans Services Joe DeCaro says another important change in the law - broadening the state’s Chapter 115 definition of “veteran.” The new definition now includes any person who received any discharge except dishonorable.

According to DeCaro, vets previously had to have an honorable discharge in order to qualify for Chapter 115 benefits, ruling out a number of former military members who could end up needing support the most.

“Now we can accept OTHs, which is ‘Other Than Honorable’ discharge - that's huge,” DeCaro said. “A lot of people think that PTSD happens once you get out of the service. The fact of the matter is, there's a lot of current members serving with PTSD, and a typical way for a service member to cope with it is alcohol. It could be drugs, it could just be acting out - it's very easy for somebody to get an other than honorable discharge.”

The new law also ensures that a "cost-of-living adjustment in Social Security benefits will not affect veterans' eligibility for Chapter 115 benefits mid-fiscal year.”

Earl Godfrey of Longmeadow, an Airforce veteran who piloted KC-135s and C-123s, told WAMC the changes were a longtime coming.

“It's about time - long overdue, and that's because I've been … in discussions with veterans for years now who say ‘When are we going to do something and catch up with the times and so forth?’ but … other than the fact that, it could always be more, it was very pleasing to see many of these changes, especially relating to motor vehicle excise taxes and licese fees.”

Veterans can learn more about the HERO Act on the state's website.