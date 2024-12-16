WAMC Sports Report 12/16/24: Bills top Detroit 48-42 to snap Lions' winning streak

NFL

Josh Allen ran for two scores in the first quarter and threw two touchdown passes in the second half, leading the Buffalo Bills to a 48-42 win over the Detroit Lions. The AFC East-champion Bills have won eight of nine games, taking advantage of Allen’s ability to make plays with his right arm and legs. He extended a league record by throwing for multiple touchdowns and rushing for more than one score for the sixth time in his career. The NFC-North leading Lions had their franchise-record 11-game winning streak snapped. Jared Goff matched a career high with five touchdown passes.

Davante Adams caught nine passes for 198 yards and two touchdowns all in the second half and the New York Jets rallied to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 32-25 to end a four-game skid. Adams hauled in a 71-yard TD pass with 3:24 remaining and a 41-yarder that set up Breece Hall’s 1-yard plunge with 1:05 to play. In between, he made a circus catch along the sideline for a first down. It was vintage Adams, who became the 12th player in NFL history with 100 receiving touchdowns. And vintage Aaron Rodgers, who threw for 289 yards and three scores as the Jets topped 30 points for the first time this season.

Lamar Jackson tied his career high by throwing five touchdown passes in a near-perfect performance that led the Baltimore Ravens to a 35-14 victory over the New York Giants. The Giants tied a franchise record with their ninth straight loss and fell to 0-8 at MetLife Stadium. Coming off a bye week, the win moved the Ravens moved closer to a playoff berth. Jackson finished 21 of 25 for 290 yards and had a quarterback rating of 154.6, just short of the NFL maximum of 158.3. He threw two TD passes to Rashod Bateman.

James Conner ran for 110 yards and two touchdowns, offensive lineman Jonah Williams added the first score of his NFL career and the Arizona Cardinals used a stellar defensive performance to beat the New England Patriots 30-17. The win Sunday kept the Cardinals on the fringe of the playoff hunt and snapped a three-game losing streak. New England has lost four straight. The 312-pound Williams scored when he fell on a ball that was fumbled into the end zone, giving the Cardinals a 10-0 lead in the first quarter.

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley had a setback in his chase of the NFL season rushing record when he appeared slowed by an undisclosed injury. After topping 100 yards rushing in each of his last four games, Barkley ran for 65 yards on 19 carries in Philadelphia’s 27-13 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Barkley leads the NFL with 1,688 yards but he must average just over 139 yards over Philadelphia's final three games to break Eric Dickerson's record of 2,105 yards for the Los Angeles Rams in 1984. Barkley declined to say what was bothering him, calling it “nothing crazy” and “little minor.”

Joe Burrow threw for 271 yards with three touchdowns for the franchise record with 36 this season and the Cincinnati Bengals improved their faint playoff hopes by thumping the Tennessee Titans 37-27 in a sloppy game Sunday. The Bengals earned the 400th regular-season win in franchise history. They still need to win out to extend their streak of winning seasons to four straight no matter where they wind up in the AFC playoff chase. The Bengals turned six turnovers into 24 straight points capped by Geno Stone’s 39-yard pick-6 in the third. Cincinnati also had four turnovers for the NFL’s first 10-turnover game since 2007.

Cooper Rush threw for 214 yards and a career-high three touchdown passes, Dallas forced four Bryce Young turnovers and sacked the second-year quarterback six times and the Cowboys defeated the Carolina Panthers 30-14 for their third win in the past four games. CeeDee Lamb had nine catches for 116 yards, including a 14-yard touchdown reception and Rico Dowdle ran for a career high 149 yards on 25 carries to become the first undrafted running back to surpass 100 yards rushing in three straight games since Houston’s Arian Foster. Young fumbled twice and threw two interceptions to fall to 4-21 as an NFL starter.

Nico Collins had two touchdown receptions and Houston’s defense forced four turnovers, highlighted by two fourth-quarter interceptions by Derek Stingley, to help the Texans to a 20-12 win over the Miami Dolphins Sunday. It’s the second straight victory for the Texans (9-5), who clinched the AFC South title for a second straight season after the Colts lost to Denver later on Sunday. Collins had a 6-yard TD reception in the second quarter and his second 6-yard scoring grab made it 20-6 in the third. That score was set up by a 35-yard run by Dare Ogunbowale on a fake punt.

Patrick Mahomes threw two touchdown passes before leaving with an ankle injury, Xavier Worthy ran for a score and the Kansas City Chiefs finally didn’t have to sweat out the final minutes with a 21-7 victory over the mistake-prone Cleveland Browns. Mahomes connected for TDs in the first half with Juju Smith-Schuster and Noah Gray as the Chiefs built a 21-0 lead. The defending Super Bowl champions have 10 wins by seven points or less, with six coming on the game’s final play. Mahomes left in the fourth quarter after he ankle got rolled up on. X-rays were negative. The Browns had six turnovers. Jameis Winston threw three more interceptions.

Jalen Hurts threw touchdown passes to A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith to mute scrutiny of the Eagles’ offense, and Philadelphia won its franchise-record 10th straight game, 27-13 over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Eagles running back Saquon Barkey’s chase of the NFL season rushing record was slowed when he ran for just 65 yards on 19 carries. The Eagles were denied a shot a clinching the NFC East when Washington beat New Orleans earlier in the day. AFC North-leading Pittsburgh lost for the second time in nine games but clinched a playoff spot thanks to losses by Miami and Indianapolis. Hurts also had a rushing TD on a tush push.

The Denver Broncos overcame Bo Nix's first three-interception game of his rookie season by collecting five takeaways that propelled them to a 31-13 win over the Indianapolis Colts Sunday. The Broncos strenghened their bid for a wild-card berth at 9-5. This is the first time they've been four games above .500 since starting the 2016 season 4-0. The Colts fell to 6-8 and saw their playoff hopes dim. Among the Broncos' takeaways was Nik Bonitto's touchdown when he foiled a trick play by cutting off the receiver's throwback to QB Anthony Richardson and racing 50 yards for the score.

Baker Mayfield threw for 288 yards and four touchdown passes, Mike Evans had a season-high 159 receiving yards and two scores and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers dominated the second half en route to a 40-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. The NFC South-leading Buccaneers trailed 17-10 late in the second quarter before scoring on five straight drives. Evans had a 57-yard TD catch with 10:23 remaining in the third quarter to give Tampa Bay a 20-17 lead. He hauled in a 35-yard pass late in the quarter to extend the lead to 30-17. Mayfield completed 22 of 27 passes and has 32 career-high touchdown passes this season.

Jordan Love threw two touchdown passes to Romeo Doubs and the Green Bay Packers ended Seattle’s four-game winning streak with a 30-13 victory over the Seahawks, who lost quarterback Geno Smith to a knee injury. Josh Jacobs ran for 94 yards and a touchdown for the Packers, who have won eight of 10. Jacobs finished with 136 yards from scrimmage and Brandon McManus kicked three field goals. Smith was hit low by Packers linebacker Edgerrin Cooper in the third quarter and threw his helmet to the ground after he limped off the field. The Seahawks fell into a first-place tie with the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC West.

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith left Sunday night’s game against Green Bay with a knee injury. He was hit low by Packers linebacker Edgerrin Cooper, who rolled over Smith’s ankle. Smith limped off the field, throwing his helmet as he reached the sideline. He walked off the field a short time later, accompanied to the locker room by trainers. The team said he had a knee injury and his return was questionable. Sam Howell replaced him.

Miami receiver Grant DuBose was taken off the field on a stretcher after a helmet-to-helmet hit against the Houston Texans on Sunday. DuBose tried to make a catch in the third quarter, but was hit in the head by rookie Calen Bullock before his head violently hit the turf. He appeared to clench both fists after the hit — movements consistent with what’s referred to as the “fencing response,” which can be common after a traumatic brain injury — before remaining motionless as medical personnel rushed to his side. Bullock was given a flag for unnecessary roughness for hitting a defenseless receiver on the play.

In Monday Night Football action, the Bears are in Minnesota taking on the Vikings at 8, while the Falcons head to Oakland at 8:30.

Mathew Barzal and Adam Pelech have returned to the lineup for the New York Islanders after being sidelined by upper-body injuries. Barzal hadn’t played since Oct. 30, missing a total of 21 games. Pelech had been out since he took a puck to the face on Nov. 1 at Buffalo. Barzal skated for almost 21 minutes in a 5-3 loss at Chicago, and Pelech was on the ice for almost 20 minutes. Barzal had been on long-term injured reserve, and Pelech was on IR. The Islanders have been hit hard by injuries. They placed goaltender Semyon Varlamov on injured reserve on Saturday.

Joel Hofer made 26 saves, Robert Thomas had a goal and an assist and the St. Louis Blues beat the reeling New York Rangers 3-2 on Sunday night. Hofer won for the fourth straight start, beating the Rangers twice during the run. Former Ranger Pavel Buchnevich and Jordan Kyrou also scored as St. Louis took a 3-0 lead in the second period. Brett Berard and Will Cuylle scored for New York in the third. The Rangers have lost 10 of their last 13 games.

John Tavares scored twice as part of a second-period outburst and added an empty netter for his 14th career hat trick as the Toronto Maple Leafs battled back from a 3-1 deficit to pick up a 5-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. Max Domi and Nicholas Robertson added a goal and an assist each for Toronto. Dennis Hildeby made 24 saves in his third career NHL start after being recalled from the American Hockey League. Jack Quinn, with two, and Alex Tuch replied for Buffalo. Devon Levi stopped 36 shots for the Sabres.

Dustin Tokarski made 27 saves in his first NHL appearance in nearly 22 months to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-1 on Sunday. The 35-year-old Tokarski appeared in five games this season with Chicago in the American Hockey League before joining Carolina, his sixth NHL team. Jordan Martinook had a goal and an assist, Sebastian Aho, William Carrier and Jesperi Kotkaniemi also scored and Jordan Staal had two assists. The Hurricanes won for the third time in eight games. Dmitri Voronkov scored for Columbus, and Elvis Merzlikins made 24 saves. The Blue Jackets have lost four straight.

Victor Olofsson had his second two-goal game of the season, helping the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Minnesota Wild on Sunday night. Shea Theodore also scored and Jack Eichel added two assists, increasing his team-leading total to 33 for the Golden Knights. Ilya Samsonov stopped 20 shots. Kirill Kaprizov scored twice for Minnesota. Jesper Wallstedt made 24 saves.

Jalen Brunson scored 31 points, Karl-Anthony Towns added 22 points and 22 rebounds and the New York Knicks beat the Orlando Magic 100-91 on Sunday night. Mikal Bridges had 17 points for the Knicks and Josh Hart added 12 points, five rebounds and five assists. Moritz Wagner led the Magic with a career-high 32 points in Orlando’s first homecourt loss of the season. Rookie Tristan da Silva added a career-high 20 points.

Jayson Tatum had 28 points and 12 rebounds and the Boston Celtics cruised to a 112-98 victory over the Washington Wizards on Sunday night. Tatum had missed two of Boston’s previous four games with a knee issue. He helped the Celtics win their seventh straight over the Wizards and third in Washington this season. Payton Pritchard added 15 points on five 3-pointers, and Derrick White also had 15 points. Jordan Poole led Washington with 21 points, and Bilal Coulibaly added 19. The Wizards have lost three in a row and 16 of 17.

Pascal Siakam scored 22 points and Tyrese Haliburton added 21 points and 10 assists to lead the Indiana Pacers past the struggling New Orleans Pelicans 119-104. Andrew Nembhard had 17 points, and Myles Turner finished with 14 points and four blocks as the Pacers won for the third time in four games. Brandon Boston scored 20 points to lead five Pelicans players in double figures. Dejounte Murray and Herbert Jones each scored 19 points while Murray had seven rebounds and seven assists. The Pelicans have lost 13 of 14 since mid-November.

Anthony Edwards had 26 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves rolled past the San Antonio Spurs 106-92 on Sunday. Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 17 points for Minnesota, which has won two straight and five of seven. Victor Wembanyama had 20 points and 12 rebounds for San Antonio. Jeremy Sochan added 17 points and 15 rebounds, and Harrison Barnes scored 17 points. Minnesota forced 10 turnovers and had 13 second-chance points to build a 16-point lead in the first half.

Devin Booker scored 28 points and the Phoenix Suns beat Portland 116-109 on Sunday night to extend the Trail Blazers’ losing streak to six games. Kevin Durant added 20 points, Tyus Jones had 19, and Royce O’Neale — starting for the injured Bradley Beal — scored 13 points. Jusuf Nurkic had 10 points and 14 rebounds. Anfernee Simons scored 20 points to lead the Trail Blazers. Jerami Grant and reserve Deni Avdija scored 17 apiece. A game after the Suns made 22 3-pointers in a victory at Utah, they hit 15 on Sunday. Booker and Grayson Allen each made four to lead Phoenix.

Luka Doncic had his 80th career triple-double with a season-high 45 points along with 13 assists and 11 rebounds, and the Dallas Mavericks beat Klay Thompson’s former Golden State Warriors 143-133 on Sunday night in a second visit to Chase Center in just more than a month. Thompson hit two late 3-pointers for seven total and finished with 29 points after the Mavericks lost 120-117 in his emotional return Nov. 12. His former Splash Brother Stephen Curry had 26 points and 10 assists for Golden State in a game added to the schedule once the teams were eliminated from the NBA Cup. The Warriors lost by a point at Houston on Wednesday. Doncic shot 16 for 23, making 9 of his first 11 shots.

The Los Angeles Lakers announced LeBron James is available for their game against the Memphis Grizzlies after a two-game break for personal reasons. James did not play last Sunday against Portland or Friday at Minnesota. The Lakers described James’ time away as an excused absence while noting that he’s also been managing some left foot pain. Lakers coach JJ Redick revealed before the game with Memphis that he and the four-time NBA MVP met on the day of the Portland game to discuss his plan for a break.

Milwaukee coach Doc Rivers has heard and seen enough. He’s convinced there will be an NBA team in Las Vegas. It’s no secret that when NBA expansion happens — nobody has revealed exactly when that will be — Las Vegas will be at the front of the list of candidate cities to get one of what will probably be two new clubs, pushing the league to 32 franchises. And given the way the NBA Cup and other NBA events have been received, probably nobody would say that coming to the Nevada desert full-time would be a bad idea.

Colgate 65 Vermont 60

Binghamton 64 Siena 62

Quinnipiac 68 Vermont 63

UConn 79 Georgetown 44

A historic run for the University of Vermont's men's soccer team will come to a head tonight/Monday night as the Catamounts play 13-seed Marshall in the national championship game. It's the first College Cup Final appearance for the program. The team defeated the #3 Denver Pioneers on penalty kicks on Friday, after going into overtime tied 1-1. According to ESPN, UVM is only the third team in the past decade to beat two top-four seeds in one tournament - they beat #2 Pittsburgh last weekend. It's also the first-ever national championship game appearance in any sport for both the university and the America East Conference, according to the conference itself. Kickoff in Cary, North Carolina is at 8 tonight.

