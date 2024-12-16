Albany mayoral candidates say public safety is a top issue

In 2025 residents of the City of Albany will elect a new mayor. Three declared candidates have emerged so far and all share a common concern: public safety.

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan, a Democrat who is not seeking a fourth term, will leave office at the end of 2025.

As the city looks for a new leader, those seeking to replace her say they're focused on quality of life. New York's capital city saw an increase in gun violence during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief City Auditor Dorcey Applyrs, a Democrat, threw her hat in the ring more than a year ago and was soon joined by fellow-Democratic candidates Dan Cerutti, a political newcomer, and Albany County Legislator Carolyn McLaughlin.

Applyrs says public safety is her number one concern. "Public safety serves as the foundation for all of the quality of life issues that are issues of concern for residents and business owners. And so while we have a very diverse city, and as I'm talking to people, and in hearing from people, there are a variety of concerns, economic development, housing also one of those top issues. But what is at the center of all of that, and what will influence economic opportunity for the city our housing stock and who chooses to buy in Albany and who chooses to stay in Albany, a lot of that has to do with public safety," said Applyrs.

Cerutti says, if elected, he would prioritize key quality of life. The Democrat outlined his approach to public safety.

"I would work with the county and the state and the not-for-profits, the many not-for-profits in our city, to get the people on our street the help they need, whether it's mental health or substance abuse or poverty, these are different issues, and we need to deal with them differently," Cerutti said. "But in the end, people need a place to live. They need a job, and they need life skills, and it's our responsibility. I disagree with the current administration. This is the city's problem and responsibility, and we need to deal with it. I would establish a culture of service, as opposed to what I call an administration of regulation."

McLaughlin, who previously challenged Sheehan in the 2017 Democratic primary, says residents' biggest concerns are public safety, taxes and housing affordability. She says businesses and individuals feel taxes are taking a bigger bite out of their incomes, with senior citizens the most adversely affected.

"How do I stay in my home? We can be creating a whole new segment of unhoused people," McLaughlin said. "You're going to out price seniors who have lived in their homes for 30, 40, years, who want to stay in their home?"

McLaughlin previously served three terms on the Albany Common Council and two more as the body’s president. She worries taxpayers could be burdened by city's the landfill, which officials forecast will reach full capacity in January 2027.

"What are we doing about the landfill? Is that going to cause our taxes to go up? Are we going to get an extra fee for that? Economic development projects seem to be bypassed in the city of Albany, the state capital. Why are we being bypassed? And just the funding of the city, in terms of funding we get from the state government? Do we need to do something about that? And if we touched on that, we could address them, the tax issue, we could address neighborhood development issues," said McLaughlin.

Cerutti agrees that residents and taxpayers needn't be subjected to further burdens. He envisions calling upon institutions currently paying little or no tax to "pay their fair share." Large portions of New York's capital city are filled with tax-exempt state-owned property.

“Number one, we need to make our streets safer, and that's both reality and perception," Cerutti said. "Two, we need to need to make Albany more attractive to homeowners, renters, businesses and the patrons of our businesses. Three, I believe the economics of Albany are upside down. That's a longer discussion. Right now, today, one of the biggest issues is the St. Rose campus and the Pine Hills neighborhood."

Plans for redevelopment have yet to be released after the Albany County Pine Hills Land Authority’s acquisition of the campus at auction. The body created by the state legislature to help determine the future of the shuttered private college submitted a $35 million bid.

Applyrs says she's hearing several concerns from residents and business owners as she goes door to door.

"So when I talk to residents and business owners, well, some of these other factors are critical. Investments in our youth, quality of life, issues like trash pickup and snow removal and the quality of our streets and sidewalks. Yes, those are all very important issues. But the topic of conversation today, in this moment, for residents, inside and outside of Albany, business owners as well as developers, and those looking to invest in our city, public safety would be the top issue."

Meantime, city officials have claimed that violent crime is on the decline.

In October, former Police Chief Eric Hawkins said homicides were down over 30% from last year with shootings down 13% compared to the five-year average. Mayor Sheehan says the public's concern with safety stems from their observations of unhoused residents on city streets and people finding drug paraphernalia in public parks.

The mayoral primary is set for June 24th.