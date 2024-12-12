Would Albany’s mayoral candidates keep interim police chief on the job in 2026?

Brendan Cox has returned for a second stint as Albany Police chief. With a mayoral election next year, will the candidates keep the interim police chief on the job in 2026?

Sworn in December 2nd by Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan, the Albany native and 23-year veteran of the force replaced Eric Hawkins, who resigned after more than six years to take a similar position in his native Michigan.

Sheehan, a Democrat who is not seeking a fourth term, leaves office at the end of 2025. As interim chief, Cox's fate is uncertain once a new mayor takes office. His course of action over the next several months will be watched closely by the city's three declared mayoral candidates.

Public safety figures to be a key issue in the race in a city that has struggled to limit shootings.

Chief City Auditor Dorcey Applyrs, also a Democrat, threw her hat in the ring more than a year ago. She released a new campaign video this week, where she calls public safety a public health crisis.

“I have known Chief Cox for some time," Applyrs said. "I've had the privilege of serving with Chief Cox as a city councilwoman, and at that time, Chief Cox ascended to the chief position, and have always enjoyed working with him in the approach that he takes to community policing. He's a well-respected chief in our city, and I'm just really thankful that he has stepped up to answer the call during this very critical time in our city. As it relates to who will assume the role of chief, from a more permanent perspective, I think it's too early to tell and feel strongly that as a city will cross that bridge when we get there.”

Applyrs' foray into Albany politics began in 2013 when the Washington D.C. native ran for Common Council.

Political newcomer Dan Cerutti kicked off his mayoral campaign in January, saying he was "shocked" by the changes to Albany over the past decade. Cerutti, also a Democrat, grew up in the Pine Hills neighborhood and says he believes Sheehan made a good call in choosing Cox to lead the APD.

“He knows the department, he knows the job, he knows the city, and has been able to hit the ground running. So I think he was a fine choice. As for the future, I don't want to speculate. It's too early. I would certainly consider him. He's a solid chief, and we'll look at his record, but that I'm going to leave alone, because it's the future,” Cerruti said.

Albany County Legislator Carolyn McLaughlin is making another run for mayor. The Democrat representing the 1st District kicked off her candidacy in February. McLaughlin previously served three terms on the Albany Common Council and two more as the body’s president. She too has a history with Cox, and doesn't rule out keeping him as chief if she wins.

“I expect him during the interim period to at least not just maintain the public safety of the city, but to increase it, because he knows what we need," said McLaughlin. "He's not a stranger to the city. And this whole speculation of whether he would stay on, you know... Now he said during his swearing in that his wife says, 'No, you're here for a short period of time to help out.' And you know, tongue in cheek, he says, 'Well, I want to stay married, so I'm going to, this is just temporary.' I believe that whether he is here temporarily or permanently, he will bring an asset. He brings an asset to the issue of public safety for the city of Albany. I look forward to working with him even now in my role from the county level.”

The three candidates (and perhaps more) will face off in a June primary likely to be preceded by community forums and public debates.

Meantime, Cox says his concern is the interim assignment.

"I'm really focused on helping the mayor get through transition, knowing that there's an election. And we'll take that step when that step comes," Cox said.