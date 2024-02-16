Albany County Legislator, former Albany Common Council president McLaughlin launches another bid for mayor

Another candidate has entered the race for mayor of Albany — and it’s a familiar name.

Albany County Legislator Carolyn McLaughlin is making another run for mayor of Albany. The Democrat representing the 1st district kicked off her candidacy at the Kenmore Ballroom Thursday. McLaughlin previously served three terms on the Albany Common Council and two more as the body’s president. She tells WAMC "nothing compares" to her experience.

"I'm a retired state worker, someone who devoted her life to learning about the budgeting process, with New York state, spent many years there, understanding how to 'follow the money,' been spent several years with the New York State Teachers Retirement System, again, working in the area of finance and human resources," McLaughlin said. "And then all the while, serving as an elected official, and doing community work, while doing my public service, as a public administrator. So I believe that what you have found confined in me, is consistency, that has used my education, used my professional work experience, to enhance my community work as an elected official. And I believe that what's important is that varied experience that I bring to the table, and a passion for the people that I believe is unmatched."

McLaughlin finished third in the 2017 Democratic primary.

Albany City Auditor Dorcey Applyrs was the first to formally jump into the race with an announcement in November 2023, well ahead of the key 2025 Democratic primary. Democratic Mayor Kathy Sheehan is not seeking a fourth term.

"It's time to bring a different perspective, one that can come from a person of color, to move this city, a city that is growing more and more diverse every single day," said McLaughlin. "It is not the city that it was when I started 20 years ago, trying to be a part of leadership. And each day, we see a growing facet in this community. And I think it's now time to have a voice that is going to think about the some of us, that S U M of us, and not just some of us, and that's the message that I want to send to people. I'm here from all residents."

McLaughlin says she's heading into the 2025 race more focused, more determined and more concerned about the city she loves than during her last citywide run.

"Public safety, housing affordability, what are we going to do? We've become a city of closures, if you just look in the last two weeks, and you hear about well-established entities that people have come to know and love, and who we thought were being supported by the community, announcing that they're leaving, or, for some reason, have to close, you talk about Jack's Oyster House, a restaurant that was around forever. You talked about McGeary's, you talk about the Shop-Rite, you talk about the College of Saint Rose, a city of closures, we've got to open the doors back up," McLaughlin said.

McLaughlin is also concerned about senior citizen services and issues as well as the gun violence that has rocked the city.

Political newcomer Dan Cerutti is also running for mayor. He welcomes McLaughlin to the race.

"I think it's great that so many people want to run for mayor, our city needs new leadership. Mayor sheen, of course is not going to run again. We have a lot of time though. This is a 2025 race; 2024 will be a busy year with so many other races occurring. So I'm going to stick to my strategy of listening to people and learning and talking about solutions. And we have time," said Cerutti.

"I ask people to, to look, look at me, look at my past, look at my consistency in working on behalf of the residents of Albany. Listen to what I'm saying, take the time to... I'm gonna put myself in front of you. So put yourself in front of me as well, because I'm here to listen, I'm here to continue learning what it is, that is at the front of mind for people in the city of Albany, what matters most to you. That's what matters to me," McLaughlin said.

Applyrs declined to comment on McLaughlin’s entry into the race. The primary takes place more than a year from now, in June 2025.