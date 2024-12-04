Governor Scott and Vermont legislative leaders react to increased property tax forecast

This week the Vermont Department of Taxes released its annual “December 1st” letter, which forecasts property tax rates for the next fiscal year. Following a substantial hike this year, the department is predicting another increase. Republican Governor Phil Scott addressed the issue during his weekly briefing today, a day after Democratic leaders in the House responded.

Vermont’s property tax rate is projected to rise an average 5.9 percent, based on a number of factors including a projected increase in education spending and use of one-time money last year. Most property owners saw double digit rate increases this year and if the projected rate goes into effect, there will have been a 33 percent increase in property taxes over the past three years.

Before the letter was issued, Senate Pro Tem Democrat/Progressive Phil Baruth called on key committees to clear their schedules during the first week of the upcoming session to hear proposals from the Scott administration that address education costs. On Wednesday, Scott said his administration would put forth plans and policies sometime at the beginning of the session, but had not yet been invited before the committees.

“He didn’t make the offer to me. I mean, that doesn’t matter,” Scott adds. “We would love to come in to talk about the issue that we have with education spending and costs. But I’m not prepared, we’re not going to put out a proposal for them at this point in time.”

Scott added that they are not prepared to present detailed plans in the first week of the session.

“Because we have to build our budget at the same time, other policies, we have to balance all that out. We can’t go in with a proposal that we want for education without knowing how much money we have to spend, where we’re going to find any resources and what we’re going to do without,” explains Scott. “So we’ll be presenting it at some point at the beginning of the session. But we’d be happy to talk about some of the problems we see. Maybe talk about some of the dozens of proposals we’ve made over the last eight years as well.”

There are no plans to clear committee schedules in the House to focus on property taxes. On Tuesday, Democratic House Speaker Jill Krowinski said it will be critical for the legislature and administration to focus on solving the education funding and property tax problem throughout the session.

“We have reached a critical juncture. Vermonters need, Vermonters want, they deserve a thriving public education and affordable predictable property tax rates. To achieve both we will need all hands on deck. We will need the Governor to join us at the table. Every committee in the House, I believe, has a role in finding ways to lower costs for Vermonters particularly around how we can improve our schools and ensure its affordability,” asserts Krowinski. “In the coming weeks I’ll be providing guidance to every committee on my expectations for taking on this work. Real meaningful change is coming.”

Governor Scott had invited Mike Gonneville, a Physical Education teacher at Northfield Elementary School, to discuss another initiative. The 46-year educator observed that decisionmakers often do not consult people who are closest to the problem.

“If I were a part of that decision making process, I would rely on people, bring in people, that are everyday people who see things in a lens that few others see.”

Vermont House Republican Minority Leader Pattie McCoy and Senate Republican Minority Leader Scott Beck issued a joint statement noting they are resolved to ensuring children receive an excellent and affordable education. But they add they will oppose any plan that does not include “fundamental systemic reform to the Education Fund.”

