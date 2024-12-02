© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
All Things Considered

Property taxes predicted to rise in Vermont

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published December 2, 2024 at 5:30 PM EST
Vermont Statehouse
WAMC
Vermont Statehouse

The Vermont Commissioner of Taxes has released the annual tax rate forecast, indicating another property tax rate increase is likely in Fiscal Year 2026.

The Vermont Tax Department is projecting that property tax bills are likely to increase by a statewide average of 5.9 percent in fiscal year 2026 due to “a projected increase in education spending of nearly $115 million, as well as pressure from the $69 million of one-time money used last year.” A higher rate was offset by projected unallocated revenue from fiscal year 2025 of about $33 million.

Governor Phil Scott, a Republican, released a statement saying residents cannot afford any tax increase and “with this projected increase, Vermonters will have seen a 33% increase in education property taxes in the last three years.”
Tags
News Vermont School Property TaxesVermont TaxesVermont Department of Taxesproperty taxes
Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley
Related Content
Load More