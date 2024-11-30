The Capital Region Chamber on Small Business Saturday

Today is the 15th year of Small Business Saturday. It’s meant to bolster small businesses during the holidays, encouraging consumers to purchase locally. Last year, the American Express 2023 Saturday Consumer Insights Survey found that U.S. consumers who shopped at independent retailers and restaurants on Small Business Saturday spent an estimated $17 billion. Capital Region Chamber President and CEO Mark Eagan says the one day can make a difference. He spoke with WAMC’s Samantha Simmons.

