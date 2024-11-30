© 2024
Midday Magazine

The Capital Region Chamber on Small Business Saturday

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Samantha Simmons
Published November 30, 2024 at 12:09 PM EST
American Express
Today is the 15th year of Small Business Saturday. It’s meant to bolster small businesses during the holidays, encouraging consumers to purchase locally. Last year, the American Express 2023 Saturday Consumer Insights Survey found that U.S. consumers who shopped at independent retailers and restaurants on Small Business Saturday spent an estimated $17 billion. Capital Region Chamber President and CEO Mark Eagan says the one day can make a difference. He spoke with WAMC’s Samantha Simmons.
