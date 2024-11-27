Albany’s Lark Street businesses say corridor is ready for Small Business Saturday despite Café Hollywood shooting

The 80 small businesses that dot Lark Street are gearing up for Small Business Saturday to kick off the holiday season.

Members of the Lark Street Business Improvement District were joined Wednesday by elected officials at "The Eleven at Lark Hall" to usher in the holiday season and to reassure the community that the neighborhood is safe.

A week ago Bitchin' Donuts was hit by bullets fired on the street. Then, the city pulled Café Hollywood's occupancy certificate after a shooting early Sunday. The bar will be closed indefinitely.

"The incident that occurred the other day at a Café Hollywood was reported by an Albany police officer who was on the street patrolling this area. So for those who might feel as though that there is not a police presence, again, I can assure you there is, and we are enhancing it even further," said Mayor Kathy Sheehan's Chief of Staff David Galin, who acknowledged recent "challenges" involving public safety.

“We in 2021 had a very similar set of circumstances around this establishment. We took action. We closed the business. We negotiated with the business and had them enter into a decree that required them to follow very concrete steps around security, closing early. And that agreement lasted for two years, and I think there was a noticeable decline in some of the incidents that were occurring, “ Galin said.

Tuesday evening some business owners along Lark Street held a press conference, saying "a climate of lawlessness" fed by the unhoused was plaguing the street. They called for more foot patrols and squad cars to bolster police visibility. Galin says Lark Street has an enhanced police presence.

"They were out on the street last night when we here for the Lark Street BID meeting, I walked up and down the street last night. There were people eating at restaurants, out at the bar, walking around. The lights on the street looked great," said Galin.

Lark Street BID Board Chairman Patrick Noonan says the meeting put everyone on the same page.

"When the people are down here and they feel safe and the businesses are thriving, that's our measurable so we got to get back to that. We've obviously struggled like every other small business center in the country, but the idea of us doing our part, APD doing their part, the mayor's office, doing their part, and doing it all together and being on the same message, that's the deliverables that were always been after, and it was reinforced last night with the conversation and given the recent events. So point being, we want people to come down here and kick start that initiative and that messaging," Noonan said.

Sixth ward Albany Common Councilor and state Assemblymember-elect Gabriella Romero says public safety is a necessity.

"It's a promise that we must keep to our residents and small business owners," said Romero. "This community, the sixth Ward and the large Street corridor, deserves to thrive, and that means taking bold, decisive action to ensure large street remains a vibrant, safe and welcoming destination for families, patrons, entrepreneurs and everyone alike."

Urging residents and visitors to Albany to stop by Lark Street over the weekend, Lark Street BID Executive Director Ella Montelone says most of the neighborhood's businesses are mom and pop shops.

"We have very few businesses that are that are chains or nationwide. The majority of the people who make their businesses here are, are them themselves. They're brick and mortars. Many of our wonderful businesses have been here for 20 and 30 years, so we're here to support them today, throughout this holiday season and every day, because small businesses really are the fabric of our community," Montelone said.