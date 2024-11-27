WAMC Sports Report 11/27/24: DeBrusk scores in return to Boston as Canucks shut out Bruins 2-0

NHL

Jake DeBrusk scored a power-play goal in his return to Boston, and Kevin Lankinen made 32 saves as the Vancouver Canucks beat the Bruins 2-0. Conor Garland assisted on DeBrusk’s goal and added an empty-netter with 13 seconds left. DeBrusk, who played his first seven NHL seasons for Boston before signing with the Canucks as a free agent last summer, poked in a rebound 5:53 into the second period. It was the third goal in two games for DeBrusk, who has 16 points in November. He scored twice and had an assist in a 4-3 win at Ottawa on Saturday.

Mikhail Sergachev scored the overtime winner as the Utah Hockey Club beat the Montreal Canadiens 3-2. Sergachev tapped in a pass from Nick Schmaltz with 27 seconds left in the extra period to end the game. Jack McBain and Dylan Guenther also scored for Utah. Karel Vejmelka made 11 saves. Alex Newhook and Jayden Struble scored for Montreal, which lost its second in a row after a dismal 6-2 defeat to Vegas on Saturday. Sam Montembeault stopped 26 shots. The Canadiens spent a lot of time down a man in the first 30 minutes, killing four penalties.

NFL

Aaron Rodgers is still contemplating whether he wants to play football next season. And if he does return, he said during his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday that he prefers it to be with the New York Jets. The star quarterback, who turns 41 next Monday, denied a recent report that he wants to keep playing next year but not with the Jets. He said he needs to see how he feels physically and where the Jets stand with a new general manager and coach. He added that the Jets will also have to want him playing for them. That will all factor into his decision.

Traffic citations issued to Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill after a September altercation with police have been dismissed after the charging officers didn’t attend a court hearing. Hill’s tickets for careless driving and failing to wear a seat belt were dismissed after the Miami-Dade Police officers failed to show up for a Monday hearing. The tickets were issued after Hill was stopped outside Hard Rock Stadium for allegedly speeding before the Dolphins' season opener on Sept. 8. The stop escalated and an officer pulled Hill from the car, forced him to the ground and handcuffed him.

NBA

Nikola Vucevic scored 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as the Chicago Bulls eased to a 127-108 victory over the struggling Washington Wizards in an NBA Cup game. Coby White scored 21 points and Zach Lavine had 18 for the Bulls, who pulled into a three-way tie at 2-1 with Boston and Atlanta in East Group C. Kyle Kuzma scored 23 points for Washington, which lost its 12th straight. Chicago allowed its second-fewest points and secured its largest margin of victory this season. The Bulls took the lead for good in the second quarter and kept it in double digits throughout the second half.

Damian Lillard scored 37 points and handed out 12 assists, and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Miami Heat 106-103 in an NBA Cup game. Brook Lopez scored 13 points and Bobby Portis had 11 for the Bucks, who have won five in a row and moved back to the .500 mark at 9-9. They had been below .500 since they fell to 1-2. The Bucks also moved a half-game ahead of Detroit in the East Group B standings. Jimmy Butler scored 23 points for Miami, which got 18 from Tyler Herro, 17 from Terry Rozier and 16 from Bam Adebayo.

Alperen Sengun had 22 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists, Fred VanVleet added 27 points and 11 assists, and the Houston Rockets pulled out a 117-111 overtime win against the Minnesota Timberwolves in an NBA Cup game. Dillon Brooks added 22 points for Houston, which clinched West Group A and a spot in the NBA Cup quarterfinals. Anthony Edwards had 29 points and 10 rebounds for Minnesota, which has lost three in a row. Julius Randle scored 21, while Naz Reid had 19 off the bench.

Victor Wembanyama scored 34 points, rookie Stephon Castle matched a season high with 23 and the San Antonio Spurs beat the Utah Jazz 128-115 in an NBA Cup game. The 7-foot-3 Wembanyama made six 3-pointers and shot 13 of 23 from the field. Julian Champagnie scored 15 points and made three 3s in the fourth quarter to help the Spurs pull away. Utah’s Lauri Markkanen had to be helped from the court after banging knees with Wembanyama in the fourth quarter. Keyonte George led Utah with 26 points and shot 6 of 12 from 3.

Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant each scored 23 points and the Phoenix Suns celebrated the healthy return of both players with a 127-100 win over the Los Angeles Lakers to snap a five-game losing streak. Devin Booker led the Suns with 26 points and had 10 assists. Beal had missed the past five games while Durant had missed seven in a row — both players were sidelined by a strained left calf. Beal made 10 of 15 shots, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range. The Lakers were led by Anthony Davis, who scored 25 points and grabbed 15 rebounds.

MLB

Blake Snell has agreed to a $182 million, five-year contract with the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers, according to a person with direct knowledge of the negotiations. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal is subject to a successful physical. The two-time Cy Young Award winner broke the news personally by posting a photo of himself on social media in a Dodgers uniform.

Juan Soto appears on a timetable to decide on where to sign either before or during baseball’s winter meetings in Dallas, which run from Dec. 8-12. Soto met with the Yankees, Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox, a person familiar with the negotiations said last week, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because details were not announced. Soto’s agent, Scott Boras, asked teams to submit initial offers by Thanksgiving, a second person familiar with the talks said, also on condition of anonymity because it was not announced.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Jacksonville 75 Siena 64

Colorado 73 UConn 72

Johni Broome had 23 points and a career-best 19 rebounds to lead No. 4 Auburn to an 85-72 victory over No. 12 North Carolina in a Maui Invitational semifinal. Miles Kelly added 15 points and Chad Baker-Mazara scored 14 for the unbeaten Tigers, who never trailed and led by as many as 19. They will play Memphis for the tournament championship on Wednesday. Broome scored 18 points in the first half and finished 9 of 18 from the field. He also had five assists and three blocks. Chaney Johnson had 11 points and eight rebounds for Auburn. Seth Trimble led the Tar Heels with 17 points. RJ Davis, the reigning ACC player of the year, was held to a season-low 12 on 5-of-11 shooting.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Siena 87 Central Connecticut 50

Creighton 86 Syracuse 59

Iona 70 Wagner 51

Marist 67 Yale 65

WOMEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY

OT Union 3 RPI 2

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

A federal appeals court has upheld a ruling that allows a San Jose State women’s volleyball team member to play in the Mountain West Conference tournament after complaints said she should be ineligible on grounds that she’s transgender. The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that a U.S. Magistrate in Denver was correct in allowing her to play. The magistrate and the appeals court said the players and others who sued should have filed their complaint earlier, rather than waiting until less than two weeks before the tournament was to begin to seek an emergency injunction.

SOCCER

Robert Lewandowski joined Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as the only players in Champions League history with 100 or more goals. But Erling Haaland is on a faster pace than anyone after boosting his total to 46 goals at age 24. Lewandowski’s early penalty kick started Barcelona off to a 3-0 win over previously unbeaten Brest to move into second place in the new single-league format. Ronaldo leads the all-time scoring list with 140 goals and Messi is next with 129. Haaland scored a brace as City was held 3-3 by Feyenoord. Inter Milan beat Leipzig 1-0 to move atop the standings. Bayern Munich beat Paris Saint-Germain 1-0. Atalanta, Arsenal and Bayer Leverkusen also won.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

The Southeastern Conference’s losses were almost everyone else’s gain in the College Football Playoff rankings, with SMU nudging its way into the top 12 and Indiana staying in the mix at No. 10 despite a lopsided loss of its own. The latest 12-team bracket placed undefeated Oregon on top for the fourth straight week. It did not include Alabama or Mississippi of the SEC, both of which suffered their third losses of the season last week. That helped place SMU in the ninth spot, joining No. 6 Miami to give the Atlantic Coast Conference two teams in the 12-team bracket.

North Carolina coach Mack Brown won’t return for the 2025 season. The school announced the move Tuesday with a statement from athletic director Bubba Cunningham. The school said Cunningham informed the 73-year-old College Football Hall of Fame member that there would be a coaching change. Brown is set to coach the regular-season finale on Saturday against rival N.C. State, though a decision hasn’t been made about whether Brown will coach a bowl game. Brown is in his second stint with the program and won a national championship at Texas.

Kansas center Hunter Dickinson was ejected midway through the second half of the top-ranked Jayhawks’ game against No. 11 Duke for kicking the Blue Devils’ Maliq Brown in the head. Brown was assessed a personal foul for backing into Dickinson while both were going for a rebound. Dickinson was given a flagrant-2 for the kick, leading to the ejection. He initially remained in the bench area with his teammates before being escorted off the floor. Dickinson entered the game averaging 17.8 points and 10.4 rebounds.

