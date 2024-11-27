Bomb threat targets New York Congresswoman

New York Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik was among a number of President Trump’s cabinet nominees who received bomb or swatting threats this week.

Congresswoman Stefanik, who represents northern New York’s 21st District, says she was driving home with her husband and 3-year-old son to Saratoga County from Washington when they were told that there was a bomb threat to their residence. The Republican, who was just reelected to a sixth term, thanked New York State and county law enforcement and the U.S. Capitol Police for their prompt and professional response.

Stefanik has been nominated by Trump to serve as U.N. Ambassador.

The Trump-Vance transition team noted that other cabinet nominees or appointees were also targeted with bomb threats or swatting, including EPA pick Lee Zeldin, a former Long Island Congressman.

