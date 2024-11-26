WAMC Sports Report 11/26/24: Short-handed Nets come back to beat Warriors 128-120

NBA

Dennis Schroder scored 31 points, Cam Thomas added 23, and the undermanned Brooklyn Nets rallied to beat Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors 128-120. Curry made a 3-pointer with 3:26 left and pulled the Warriors within three points but Golden State couldn’t make the crucial stops and squandered an 18-point lead. Curry scored 28 and Andrew Wiggins added 18 points. Jalen Wilson had 18 points for the shorthanded Nets in a road back-to-back after a 108-103 win at Sacramento a night earlier. Ben Simmons, Nic Claxton, Noah Clowney and Dorian Finney-Smith didn't play for the Nets.

OG Anunoby scored a career-high 40 points, Jalen Brunson had 17 of New York’s team record-tying 45 assists and the Knicks rode a torrid start to a 145-118 rout of the Denver Nuggets. New York led by 12 after the first, 23 at halftime and by many as 30 on a night the team shot 60.9% from the floor. Brunson had 23 points to go with his career-best assist performance. The Knicks’ 45 assists matched the single-game team record set against Cleveland on Nov. 24, 1979. Karl-Anthony Towns had 30 points and 15 rebounds. Russell Westbrook had 27 points and Nikola Jokic finished with 22 points for Denver.

Jayson Tatum scored 20 points and Boston made 22 3-pointers to help the Celtics to run past the Los Angeles Clippers 126-94. Payton Pritchard added with 20 points for Boston, which extended its season-high win streak to six games. Kristaps Porzingis finished with 16 points on 6 of 12 shooting, to go along with six rebounds and two blocks in his season debut following offseason ankle surgery. He made the start and played 23 minutes with Al Horford and Luke Kornet both out. Ivica Zubac led the Clippers with 23 points and 10 rebounds. James Harden added 19, nine assists and eight rebounds. The loss snapped a five-game win streak for LA.

Kyrie Irving had 32 points, six assists and seven rebounds, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Atlanta Hawks 129-119 without star Luka Doncic. Jaden Hardy had a season-high 23 points in his first start of the season for Dallas, which has won five of six. Naji Marshall and Spencer Dinwiddie had 22 points each. Irving had 10 points at halftime after being stifled by Hawks guard Dyson Daniels but heated up in the second half, including a stretch where he hit five consecutive field goals. Doncic missed his third straight game with a right wrist strain. Jalen Johnson had 28 points and 10 rebounds for the Hawks.

Tyrese Haliburton finished with 34 points and 13 assists and made a season best nine 3-pointers, leading the Indiana Pacers past the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans 114-100. Haliburton’s tiebreaking 3 with 3:06 to go and Bennedict Mathurin’s alley-oop dunk off Haliburton’s pass with a minute left finally secured Indiana’s win. Trey Murphy III led the Pelicans with 24 points, matching his season high. CJ McCollum added 23 points in his first action in nearly a month, and Elfrid Payton had an NBA season-high 21 assists for the Pelicans, who lost their fifth in a row.

Franz Wagner scored 13 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter, and the Orlando Magic withstood a 44-point performance by the Hornets’ LaMelo Ball to beat short-handed Charlotte 95-84. Moritz Wagner and Cole Anthony each had 16 points and eight rebounds off the bench, and Jonathan Isaac knocked down three fourth-quarter corner 3s to finish with 11 points for the Magic. Ball was coming off a career-high 50-point performance against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night. He also had nine rebounds and seven assists. Brandon Miller added 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Hornets, who had their four-game home win streak snapped.

Jaden Ivey hit a jumper as time expired to give the Detroit Pistons a 102-100 victory over the Toronto Raptors. The Raptors took a 98-96 lead on RJ Barrett’s 3-pointer with 1:47 left, but Ivey’s driving layup tied it with 1:07 to go. After both teams missed, Isaiah Stewart got free for a go-ahead dunk, but Scottie Barnes hit a layup in traffic to make it 100-100 with 22.3 seconds to play. After a timeout, Ivey ran the clock down before driving past Ochai Agbaji for an off-balance jumper from the right baseline. Ivey finished with 25 points. Barnes led the Raptors with 31 points.

Ja Morant had 22 points and 11 assists in his return to the lineup after missing eight games with a hip injury, leading the Memphis Grizzlies to a 123-98 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. Morant shot 6 of 12 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 21 points, and Santi Aldama finished with 13 points and a career-high 17 rebounds. Deni Avdija led Portland with 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Shaedon Sharpe added 15 points for the Trail Blazers, who lost for the third time in four games.

Dennis Schroder scored 31 points, Cam Thomas added 23, and the undermanned Brooklyn Nets rallied to beat Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors 128-120. Curry made a 3-pointer with 3:26 left and pulled the Warriors within three points but Golden State couldn’t make the crucial stops and squandered an 18-point lead. Curry scored 28 and Andrew Wiggins added 18 points. Jalen Wilson had 18 points for the shorthanded Nets in a road back-to-back after a 108-103 win at Sacramento a night earlier. Ben Simmons, Nic Claxton, Noah Clowney and Dorian Finney-Smith didn't play for the Nets.

NHL

Brayden Schenn scored the go-ahead goal early in the third, Zack Bolduc scored twice and St. Louis downed the New York Rangers 5-2 in Jim Montgomery’s coaching debut for the Blues. Montgomery was fired by the Bruins on Tuesday and replaced Drew Bannister, who the Blues let go on Saturday. Jordan Kyrou and Pavel Buchnevich also scored for the Blues, and Dylan Holloway had two assists. Joel Hofer made 27 saves in St. Louis’ win. Will Cuylle scored twice for the Rangers.

Lucas Raymond scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and the Detroit Red Wings rallied to beat the New York Islanders 4-2. Dylan Larkin and Moritz Seider also scored for Detroit, while Alex Lyon finished with 28 saves. Simon Edvinsson added an empty-net goal in final minute. Anders Lee and Kyle Palmieri scored for New York, which led 2-1 after two periods. Semyon Varlamov made 17 saves as the Islanders lost for the fourth time in their last five games. Palmieri scored his team-leading 10th of the season which gave the Islanders a 2-1 lead at 7:42 of the second period.

Nico Hischier recorded his first career hat trick to give the New Jersey Devils a 5-2 win over the Nashville Predators. Hischier ended a 10-game scoring drought with his 11th, 12th and 13th of the season. All three goals occurred in the second period. Erik Haula added a goal for New Jersey and Justin Dowling scored an empty-netter. Johnathan Kovacevic had two assists. Filip Forsberg and Zachary L’ Heureux scored for Nashville. Jacob Markstrom stopped 19 shots for New Jersey. Juuse Saros recorded 26 saves for Nashville. He was pulled after two periods in favor of former Devil Scott Wedgewood, who had 15 saves.

Jack Eichel got the lone goal in the shootout and the Vegas Golden Knights overcame a three-goal deficit to defeat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-4 on Monday night. Ilya Samsonov followed up a 32-save performance by stopping all three shootout attempts. Eichel scored in the second period, and Ivan Barbashev, Pavel Dorofeyev and Tanner Pearson also scored for Vegas. Emil Andrae scored his first career goal for Philadelphia, and Matvei Michkov netted his eighth goal of the season. Morgan Frost and Sean Couturier also scored for the Flyers. Ivan Fedotov made 26 saves for Philadelphia.

Brandon Hagel tied an NHL record with four assists in the opening period and finished with five as the Tampa Bay Lightning cruised past the Colorado Avalanche 8-2 on Monday. Jake Guentzel scored twice while Mikey Eyssimont, Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point, Nick Perbix, Anthony Cirelli and Luke Glendening also scored for Tampa Bay. Hagel tied a franchise record with five assists. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 23 shots. Ivan Ivan scored both goals for Colorado. Justus Annunen, who was pulled in the first period but returned for the third, allowed five goals on 16 shots. Alexandar Georgiev allowed three goals on 17 shots.

Lars Eller had two goals, Jakob Chychrun had a goal and two assists, and the Washington Capitals beat the reeling Florida Panthers 4-1 on Monday night. Logan Thompson improved to 9-1-1 on the season and Dylan Strome got his 23rd assist for the Capitals, who improved to 6-1-0 in games immediately following a loss this season. Thompson made 21 saves and has given up two goals or less in seven of his 11 appearances. The Panthers lost for the sixth time in seven games and have just one win in their last five home games as well. Niko Mikkola got the goal for Florida and Spencer Knight made 27 saves.

Martin Necas scored on the power play with 2:07 remaining as the Carolina Hurricanes rallied past the Dallas Stars 6-4 on Monday night behind a five-goal third period. Shayne Gostisbehere, Brent Burns and Sebastian Aho also scored in the third for Carolina before Andrei Svechnikov added an empty-netter with 15 seconds left. Spencer Martin, in just his fourth start of the season, made 15 saves as Carolina notched its eighth straight win at home. Tyler Seguin, Thomas Harley, Mason Marchment and Miro Heiskanen had goals for Dallas.

Brady Tkachuk’s power-play goal early in the third period stood as the winner as the Ottawa Senators held on for a 4-3 win over the Calgary Flames on Monday night. Adam Gaudette, Drake Batherson and Cole Reinhardt also scored as Ottawa snapped a five-game losing skid. Jonathan Huberdeau opened the scoring for the Flames, while Yegor Sharangovich and Mikael Backlund added goals. Anton Forsberg had a solid 24-save performance to help the cause, while Calgary’s Dustin Wolf stopped 26.

Connor Hellebuyck made a season-high 43 saves, Alex Iafallo scored two goals, and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Minnesota Wild 4-1 in a game between two of the Western Conference’s best. The Jets needed each of Hellebuyck’s stops in his league-leading 15th win on Monday night. Only defenseman Jacob Middleton beat the reigning Vezina Trophy winner, on a rebound in the first period. Iafallo tied the game less than 1 1/2 minutes later. His second goal came on a tip-in on the power play with 6:40 left in the game. It was the 100th goal of his career.

Andre Burakovsky and Brandon Montour scored 24 seconds apart early in the third period and the Seattle Kraken extended their winning streak over the Anaheim Ducks to eight games with a 3-2 victory Monday night. Shane Wright also scored, while Joey Daccord made 21 saves as the Kraken improved to 6-2-0 since Nov. 8. Frank Vatrano and Trevor Zegras scored for the Ducks, who saw their season-best four-game points streak come to an end. Lukas Dostal made 24 saves for Anaheim.

Rookie Macklin Celebrini scored two goals and had one assist for his first career three-point game, Will Smith had two assists, and the San Jose Sharks shocked the Los Angeles Kings 7-2. Celebrini’s goals highlighted a three-goal outburst early in the third period. The No. 1 overall pick in last year’s draft scored at 1:03 of the third to snap a 2-2 deadlock. Timothy Liljegren scored just over a minute later and Celebrini scored on a five-on-three power play to break the game open. Anze Kopitar and Brandt Clarke scored for Los Angeles. Yaroslav Askarov had 22 saves in his first career home start for San Jose

Former NHL player and TNT hockey analyst Paul Bissonnette was assaulted by several men during an altercation at a Scottsdale steakhouse on Sunday night. Bissonnette posted a video on X on Monday describing the incident, saying he tried to intervene when one member of the group got in the manager’s face and started grabbing him after his friend was asked to leave. Bissonnette said members of the group started throwing punches in a fight that started in the restaurant, spilled into the parking lot and to a nearby store. Bissonnette said he was kicked in the head three times and took several punches while landing several blows of his own against seven men. Scottsdale police arrested six men who are accused of assault and disorderly conduct.

NFL

Lamar Jackson threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score, Derrick Henry rushed for 140 yards, and Baltimore coach John Harbaugh improved to 3-0 against his brother as the Ravens beat Jim Harbaugh’s Los Angeles Chargers 30-23. It was the first matchup between the Harbaughs since Super Bowl 47 in February 2013, when John’s Ravens beat Jim’s San Francisco 49ers. Jim Harbaugh returned to the NFL this year after nine seasons at Michigan. Justice Hill ran for a 51-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to put it out reach for the Ravens, who have won three of four. The Chargers' four-game winning streak ended.

Coaches normally don’t go for it on fourth-and-1 on their own 16-yard line when they’re trailing 10-7 with 2 minutes to go in the first half. However, when you’re coaching against your younger brother on the opposing sideline, sometimes it is worth it to take a gamble. In the case of John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens, it ended up paying off big time. Mark Andrews’ 2-yard gain on a quarterback sneak not only allowed the Ravens to continue their drive, it ended up later turning into a touchdown that gave them the lead against the Los Angeles Chargers Monday night. It also was the turning point in the Ravens’ 30-23 victory that allowed John to remain unbeaten in three meetings against younger brother, Jim Harbaugh.

Los Angeles Rams receiver Demarcus Robinson was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. The California Highway Patrol said Robinson was cited and released the day after he caught a touchdown pass in the Rams’ 37-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night. The CHP said its officers observed a white Dodge sedan driving over 100 mph at about 5:13 a.m. on the 101 freeway. The driver identified himself as Robinson, and he had “objective signs and symptoms of alcohol impairment,” the CHP said. After his arrest, Robinson was “released to a responsible party.”

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Dan Hurley fell. So did UConn. Hurley, the often-fiery coach of the two-time defending national champions, was livid over an over-the-back call in the final minute of overtime in what became No. 2 UConn’s 99-97 loss to Memphis in the opening round of the Maui Invitational. The foul was called on UConn’s Liam McNeeley on an offensive rebound in what was a tie game with 40.3 seconds remaining. Hurley dropped to his knees and got a technical foul, and Memphis’ PJ Carter made all four free throws — two for the personal, two for the technical — to put the Tigers ahead for good.

Miami (Ohio) 70 Siena 58

Cornell 84 Iona 68

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Connecticut 71 Oregon State 52

MLB

A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press left-hander Yusei Kikuchi and the Los Angeles Angels have agreed to a $63 million, three-year contract. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal, first reported by the New York Post, was subject to a successful physical. An All-Star with Seattle in 2021, Kikuchi was 9-10 with a 4.05 ERA this year for Toronto and Houston, which acquired him on July 30. Kikuchi was 5-1 with a 2.70 ERA in 10 starts with the Astros. He is 41-47 with a 4.57 ERA in six seasons.

GOLF

Tiger Woods will be going to Hero World Challenge as a tournament host only. Woods disclosed on social media channels that he won't be playing in the Bahamas. Woods had a sixth back surgery on Sept. 13 and is still recovering. The surgery was to alleviate some of the back spasms. Still to be determined is whether Woods plays the PNC Championship with his son, Charlie, on Dec. 14-15. Woods says the 20-man field in the Bahamas will be filled out by Justin Thomas, Nick Dunlap and Jason Day. Scottie Scheffler is the defending champion.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

A judge has rejected a request to block a San Jose State women’s volleyball team member from playing in a conference tournament on grounds that she’s transgender. Monday’s ruling by U.S. Magistrate Judge S. Kato Crews in Denver will allow the player to continue competing in the Mountain West Conference women’s championship in Las Vegas this week. His order also upholds the seedings and pairings in the tournament. The ruling comes after a lawsuit was filed by nine current players against the Mountain West Conference challenging the league’s policies for allowing transgender players to participate. The players argued that letting her compete poses a safety risk and is unfair.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Indiana should be able to breathe easy. The Hoosiers have very little chance of making it to the Big Ten championship game. In the Southeastern Conference, Georgia has a spot in the league title game but with that comes a lot of worry. Conference title games give teams a chance to hang a banner, but for national title contenders it is an additional chance for a season-wrecking loss — even with an expanded 12-team College Football Playoff field.

© 2024 Associated Press. All rights reserved.