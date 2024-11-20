Burlington, Vermont City Council review numerous and some divisive issues

The Burlington, Vermont City Council had a long agenda to filter through Monday night that brought dozens of people out for public comment and led to some disputes among councilors.

On November 11th, bicyclist Sean Hayes died after being struck by a Shelburne Police Department cruiser. Biking enthusiasts filled Contois Auditorium during public comment to call on the City Council to make roads in Burlington safer for bikers and pedestrians. Jonathon Weber is Programs Director for Local Motion, which advocates for alternative transportation and safe streets.

“We have a powerful voice in the region and we’re asking Burlington to bring it to bear by expressing support for the formation of a task force to identify immediate and long-term changes needed to make Shelburne Road safe for all users,” requested Weber. “We’re also asking you to take immediate steps to make Burlington’s segment of Shelburne Road safer.”

The council held a work session with the Department of Public Works on a Great Streets sewer replacement project set to begin in the downtown. It will necessitate the closure of key streets beginning on December 9th and continuing through the holiday season. Ski Rack co-owner John George Wheeler says some businesses will not survive if the plan moves forward.

“Closing Burlington’s gateway intersection this holiday season is salt in some already serious wounds. December’s a crucial time for business downtown and a make-or-break for many. This is the worst time of year to close,” Wheeler said.

East District Democrat Tim Doherty says he was unaware until recently that the construction timeline would necessitate the closure of what he calls a vital intersection during the most important time of the year for downtown businesses.

“Figure out a way to keep the intersection open during this key time. There has to be a creative way to manage this project, to keep it on schedule and not further compromise our local businesses that are struggling,” Doherty challenged the DPW.

Department of Public Works Director Chapin Spencer said it will be difficult to change the project timeline.

“The contractor needs to proceed with this project through the holiday season in order to complete the bypass work within this 12-month window.” Spencer added, “The feedback is fully heard and I am going to see what we can do.”

An ordinance revision regarding trespassing would change who can enforce a trespass order and adds the ability to ticket those who deface property or urinate and/or defecate in City Hall Park. Those actions would be a trespass violation on the Church Street Marketplace.

There was heated debate at times over the lack of public bathrooms and what some see as unfair punishment for the unhoused. Ward 6 Democrat Becca Brown McKnight opposed an amendment to the proposal.

“I cannot believe that we are sitting here having a 30-minute discussion about something so obviously unacceptable as going to the bathroom in the open! And that this amendment seems to be supported by several council members and the mayor,” exclaims McKnight. “Where is the line?”

“Point of information?” interrupts Ward 1 Progressive Carter Neubieser. “We’re not going to impugn other councilors motives?”

Council President Ben Traverse tries to answer, “Alright, alright. Councilor McKnight I would...”

“I’m speaking to the amendment,” McKnight cuts in.

Central District Progressive Melo Grant clashed with Counsel President Democrat Ben Traverse as the discussion continued.

“I have had to deal with my words being manipulated, implying that I don’t care about the issues or that other councilors don’t care about the issues and we are just saying it needs to apply to everybody in all the districts of the city,” Grant says.

Council President Traverse informs her, “The comments were out of order with respect to accusing your colleagues here of...”

Grant interrupts, “But they can accuse, they can accuse me....”

“Excuse me, Councilor Grant,” Traverse tries to speak.

“They can say these, it’s not okay...” Councilor Grant continues over Traverse who notes “Councilor Grant the floor is not yours.” But Grant continues, “This has been an ongoing issue...”

Traverse strikes the gavel and states, “The council will stand in recess.”

Later the council considered a proposed charter change for the March 2025 Town Meeting Day ballot that would ban firearms in any establishment in the city with a liquor license. Ward 2 Progressive Gene Bergman noted that a gun resolution was passed in September that asked the state legislature to approve the charter change.

“We’ve gotten communications from representatives that it would be good for us to put that back on the ballot and get a vote. That’s what this does,” explained Bergman. “And it seems very clear to me that guns and alcohol do not mix and we should put this in front of the voters.”

The council voted in favor of the charter change proposal without debate.

