WAMC Sports Report 11/8/24: Bo Horvat leads the Islanders past the Senators 4-2

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Bo Horvat had a goal and two assists, and the New York Islanders beat the Ottawa Senators 4-2. Anders Lee had a goal and an assist for New York, which won for the third time in four games. Oliver Wahlstrom and Jean-Gabriel Pageau also scored, and Semyon Varlamov made 28 saves. Nick Jensen and Drake Batherson scored for Ottawa in the third period. Tim Stutzle had two assists.

Rasmus Dahlin scored 26 seconds into the game, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 25 saves and the Buffalo Sabres beat Igor Shesterkin and the New York Rangers 6-1. Dylan Cozens, Tage Thompson, Jordan Greenway and Sam Lafferty had second-period goals as the Sabres won for the second time in six road games. Shesterkin was pulled by New York in the second. He allowed five goals on 12 shots. Zach Benson scored a power-play goal for Buffalo in the third after Rangers forward Will Cuylle spoiled Luukkonen’s shutout bid at 4:21.

Brad Marchand scored a backhand off of his own rebound with 20 seconds remaining in overtime to lift the Bruins to a 4-3 win over the Flames. It was Marchand’s second OT winner of the season and redeemed a penalty he committed that led to a power-play goal during the opening minute of the third period. Hampus Lindholm, Pavel Zacha and Cole Koepke scored Boston’s other goals, and David Pastrnak had two assists. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 34 shots for the Bruins.

A free-wheeling Jack Hughes had a goal and two assists and the New Jersey Devils beat the Montreal Canadiens 5-3 for their fourth win in five games. Jesper Bratt had two goals — the last a game-clincher into an empty net — and an assist, and Ondrej Palat and defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler also scored as the Devils extended the Canadiens’ winless streak to five games (0-4-1). Jacob Markstrom finished with 21 saves. Alex Newhook scored twice for Montreal and Brendan Gallagher also had a goal. Sam Montembeault had 22 saves.

Owen Tippett scored the tying goal in the closing minutes of regulation, then got the clinching shootout goal as the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1. Travis Konecny also scored in the tiebreaker for the Flyers. Ivan Fedotov stopped 20 shots through overtime, and then denied Gage Gonclaves and Victor Hedman in the shootout to get his first NHL win. The win was just the fifth in 14 games for the Flyers, who began the night tied with Nashville for the fewest points in the league. Nikita Kucherov scored his 11th goal of the season for the Lightning, who have lost four in a row. Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 30 saves, falling short of becoming the 40th goaltender in NHL history to reach 300 career wins.

Jack Roslovic had two goals and an assist as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1 for their eighth straight win. Jordan Martinook, Jaccob Slavin and Eric Robinson also scored for Carolina, and Jalen Chatfield had three assists. Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 35 shots. Blake Lizotte scored for Pittsburgh and Alex Nedeljkovic had 14 saves. The Penguins lost for the eighth time in 10 games (2-6-2).

Carter Verhaeghe had two goals and an assist, Aleksander Barkov had three assists for the second time in less than a week and the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 6-2 on Thursday night for their sixth straight victory. Sam Reinhart got his 11th of the season and pushed his goal-scoring streak to five games for the Panthers, who got a goal and an assist from Matthew Tkachuk and two assists from Uvis Balinskis. Tomas Nosek also scored for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky got career win No. 403 to tie Grant Fuhr for 12th on the career list. Steven Stamkos and Juuso Parssinen scored for Nashville.

Sam Steel had a goal and an assist in the Stars’ 3-1 win over the Blackhawks in their first game since returning from Finland. Jake Oettinger stopped 25 shots for Dallas, only allowing a power-play goal from Tyler Bertuzzi midway through the third period. Steel scored with 8:54 left in the first period and assisted Seguin after sending a shot across the crease in front of Soderblom. Logan Stankoven added an empty-netter with 46 seconds left in the game.

Gabriel Vilardi scored and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 35 shots for his third shutout this season as the Winnipeg Jets beat the Colorado Avalanche 1-0. Vilardi scored 1:06 into the game, and Hellebuyck made it stand up for the Jets’ fifth straight win since snapping a season-opening eight-game win streak. Hellebuyck had nine saves in the first, nine in the second and 17 in the third for his 40th career shutout. It was the teams’ first meeting since the Avalanche beat the Jets in five games in the first round of the playoff last spring. Alexandar Georgiev stopped 27 shots for Colorado.

Dylan Guenther scored the go-ahead goal on a rush with 3:21 remaining to lift Utah to a 4-2 win against the St. Louis Blues. Guenther tipped away a pass by Jordan Kyrou to create a 2-on-1 break, and his shot deflected off the hip of a sliding Colton Parayko and over the shoulder of St. Louis goaltender Joel Hofer to put Utah in front. Jack McBain added an empty-netter in the closing seconds, and Matias Maccelli and Michael Kesselring provided the other goals for Utah. Kesselring scored 18 seconds into the game.

Quinn Hughes had a goal and an assist, and the Vancouver Canucks overcame the loss of top scorer Brock Boeser to beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-2. Boeser did not return after taking an illegal check to the head from Kings forward Tanner Jeannot. Conor Garland scored on the subsequent five-minute power play after Jeannot received a match penalty, tying the score at 1. Jake DeBrusk and J.T. Miller also scored, and Kevin Lankinen made 25 saves. Quinton Byfield and Vladislav Gavrikov scored for Los Angeles, and Darcy Kuemper finished with 19 saves. Kings defenseman Mikey Anderson also left the game because of injury. He was cut badly after taking Filip Hronek’s shot to the face late in the second period.

Matt Boldy had two goals, Kirill Kaprizov recorded three assists and the Wild beat the Sharks 5-2. Mats Zuccarello’s goal put the Wild ahead 2-1 in the second period, set up by a no-look pass through multiple defenders by Kaprizov. Kaprizov entered the night sixth in the league with 17 assists. Macklin Celebrini, the top pick in the 2024 NHL draft, scored both goals for the Sharks. Marc-Andre Fleury, playing in his 1,029th career game, had 24 saves and tied Patrick Roy for third-most games played in NHL history among goaltenders.

NFL

Lamar Jackson threw three fourth-quarter touchdown passes, and Baltimore stopped Cincinnati on a 2-point conversion with 38 seconds remaining to hold off the Bengals 35-34. The Ravens rallied from a 21-7 third-quarter deficit, overcoming a huge game from Cincinnati receiver Ja’Marr Chase. He finished with 11 catches for 264 yards and three touchdowns, including a 5-yarder in the final minute to bring the Bengals within one. Cincinnati decided to go for 2 and the lead, and Joe Burrow’s pass for Tanner Hudson sailed high.

Another tight game, another loss for the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s a frustrating pattern that has put the struggling team in danger of missing the playoffs despite the outstanding play of Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase. For the second time in two games against the division rival Baltimore Ravens, the Bengals blew a big lead Thursday night and lost 35-34. Cincinnati was on the cusp of reaching .500 following an 0-3 start, but those hopes vanished as quickly as its 14-point lead in the third quarter. In their previous game against Baltimore last month, the Bengals (4-6) frittered away a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter before losing 41-38 in overtime.

A person with knowledge of the situation says Dak Prescott’s injured hamstring is partially torn away from the bone and surgery for the star quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys is possible. The injury is known as a partial avulsion and is likely to lead to an absence longer than the minimum of four games that would be required by putting Prescott on injured reserve. Former Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith missed 13 games two years after sustaining what is called a full avulsion in training camp. The complete tear of the hamstring off the bone requires surgery.

San Francisco 49ers All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey has looked good in his first week back at practice after being sidelined by Achilles tendinitis and is on track to make his season debut Sunday against Tampa Bay. McCaffrey returned to practice on Monday and has made it through three days of work on the field without any setbacks. That led coach Kyle Shanahan to say he expects his star back to play. McCaffrey has been dealing with Achilles tendinitis since early August.

NBA

Anthony Edwards had 33 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Chicago Bulls 135-119. Minnesota rallied from a 13-point deficit. Julius Randle had 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Timberwolves, and Rudy Gobert finished with 21 points and nine boards. It was Chicago’s fourth consecutive loss. Nikola Vucevic scored 25 points for the Bulls on 11-for-15 shooting. Coby White had 24 points and eight assists.

Keldon Johnson and Malaki Branham had 17 points each and the San Antonio Spurs beat Portland 118-105 on Thursday night in their fourth game without coach Gregg Popovich. Popovich has been out since having a medical episode Saturday before a home game against Minnesota. Prior to the game Thursday, Spurs acting head coach Mitch Johnson said the team is unsure when Popovich will return. Zach Collins and Julian Champagnie added 14 points each to help the Spurs snap a two-game skid. Victor Wembanyama had 12 points. Branham exited two minutes into the fourth quarter after rolling his right ankle. Deandre Ayton had 21 points and 10 rebounds for Portland. Jerami Grant also had 21 points, and Anfernee Simons added 19.

The San Antonio Spurs are unsure when, or if, Gregg Popovich will return as coach this season. Popovich suffered an undisclosed medical episode last Saturday about 2 1/2 hours prior to the Spurs’ home game against Minnesota. Popovich has missed three games since, including Thursday’s home game against Portland. When asked if there was any clarity about Popovich returning this season, San Antonio acting head coach Mitch Johnson could not provide an answer.

Damian Lillard scored 34 points and Giannis Antetokounmpo had 31 points and 16 rebounds to help the Milwaukee Bucks snap a six-game skid by beating the Utah Jazz 123-100 on Thursday. Antetokounmpo was back in action after missing the Bucks’ 116-114 loss at Cleveland on Monday due to a right adductor strain. The Bucks hadn’t lost six straight games since March 2015. Bobby Portis added 19 points and A.J. Green had 12 for the Bucks. Jordan Clarkson scored 18 off the bench to lead the Jazz.

Bronny James has been assigned to the Los Angeles Lakers’ G League affiliate. That puts him on the roster in time for the South Bay Lakers’ season opener this weekend. The 20-year-old son of LeBron James has played in three games for the Lakers, scoring four points in 13 combined minutes of action. LeBron and Bronny made NBA history on Oct. 22 when they became the first father and son to play together during the Lakers’ season-opening win over Minnesota. Bronny then scored his first NBA basket for the Lakers in Cleveland on Oct. 30.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Drexel 64 Marist 53

New Hampshire 48 UMass 45

UConn 86 Boston University 32

NCAA

The NCAA Division I Council has cleared the way for players with Canadian Hockey League experience to compete at U.S. colleges starting next season. It is a landmark decision that has the potential of shaking up the NHL’s two largest sources of developmental talent. The decision is effective Aug. 1. CHL players were previously deemed to be professionals because they received a monthly stipend for living expenses. The decision also applies to skiing, bringing both in line with NCAA eligibility rules for other sports.

Money from name, image and likeness deals has changed what it means to be an NCAA athlete for some college players. But outside the highest-profile athletes, who now can earn millions of dollars while still in school, a college degree remains the ultimate prize for many players. Where academics rates as a priority varies with each individual. But several Division I athletes say the money available to them through NIL remains a small consideration compared with earning a degree and competing in the sports they love.

NASCAR

NASCAR heads into its championship weekend locked into a federal antitrust lawsuit with NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan. Its officiating has been under months-long scrutiny, and this week it issued a wave of hefty fines for alleged race manipulation in the final playoff qualifier. Other than that? Three champions will be crowned starting Friday at Phoenix Raceway. But those national series races have become a sideshow to the off-track drama that has engulfed NASCAR the last several months. Ryan Blaney, William Byron, Joey Logano and Tyler Reddick will race for the championship Sunday.

SOCCER

Amsterdam police say that five people were hospitalized and 62 arrested after authorities said antisemitic rioters attacked Israeli supporters following a soccer match. Amsterdam authorities say rioters “actively sought out Israeli supporters to attack and assault them” after Europa League match between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv. Israel said it was sending planes to the Dutch capital to fly fans home. The violence that was condemned by the leaders of both the Netherlands and Israel as antisemitic. A statement issued by the Dutch capital’s municipality, police and prosecution office said that the night after the Europa League match between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv “was very turbulent with several incidents of violence aimed at Maccabi supporters.”

