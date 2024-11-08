Plattsburgh mayor frustrated over Common Council vote on proposed investigation

Plattsburgh’s outgoing mayor says he is frustrated that the Common Council rejected a resolution he put forward calling for an investigation into what he alleges is undue political influence over the police department.

Councilors voted 4 to 1 Thursday with one recusal against a resolution that would have authorized the city’s lawyer to have an independent third-party agency conduct an investigation into allegations made in an email by Ward 3 Democrat Elizabeth Gibbs that alleges illegal activity and wrongdoing at the police department. Councilors reasoned that the resolution targeted Gibbs and not the police department.

Mayor Chris Rosenquest, a Democrat, said the language is clear that the investigation would look into allegations that Gibbs is making against his office.

“To be quite frank I’m not surprised that they did not go forward with the investigation or the approval of the investigation,” Rosenquest said. “I would say it’s more frustrating than anything else because they are willing to abdicate their responsibility and not look at what has been presented to them as fact at this point.”

Rosenquest will leave office at the end of the year after serving one term. Democrat Wendell Hughes is mayor-elect. Rosenquest lost to Gibbs in June’s primary for the council seat.

