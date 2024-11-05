WAMC Sports Report 11/5/24: Schroder, Johnson each score 20 as Nets beat Grizzlies 106-104

NBA

Dennis Schroder and Cam Johnson each scored 20 points, and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Memphis Grizzlies 106-104 last night. Dorian Finney-Smith added 17 points, Cam Thomas had 13 and Nic Claxton 10 for Brooklyn, which evened its record at 4-4. Ja Morant scored 25 points and rookie Zach Edey had season highs of 25 points and 11 rebounds for the Grizzlies, who had won their last two games. Jaren Jackson Jr. had 15 points.

Alperen Sengun had 25 points and 14 rebounds and the Houston Rockets held on for a 109-97 win over the New York Knicks Monday night. Houston led by as many as 15 points early but led the Knicks get back into it and they got within 1 late in the fourth quarter. But Sengun, who was guarded by Karl-Anthony Towns, scored 10 points in the final period to help the Rockets put it away.

Jayson Tatum scored 26 of his 28 points in the first half, and the Boston Celtics routed the Atlanta Hawks 123-93 on Monday night for their third straight win. Tatum also had nine assists and six rebounds and did not play in the fourth quarter with the Celtics comfortably in front. Hawks guard Trae Young left the game in the third quarter with a right rib strain. He was 1 for 10 from the floor and finished with two points and six assists in 23 minutes. Derrick White had 21 points and six assists for Boston. Payton Pritchard scored 18 points off the bench.

Kevin Durant broke a tie on a driving layup with 24 seconds left and the Phoenix Suns beat Philadelphia 118-116 on Monday night, spoiling Paul George’s 76ers debut. After missing the first five games of the season because of a bone bruise in his left knee, George had 15 points, five rebounds and four assists in 32 minutes. He was 4 of 14 from the field and missed a shot that would have tied it in the final seconds. Durant scored 35 points to lead Phoenix to its fifth straight victory. Bradley Beal had 17 points, Jusuf Nurkic had 15 points and 15 rebounds. Tyrese Maxey had 32 points to lead Philadelphia.

Darius Garland scored 39 points, Evan Mobley added 17 and the Cleveland Cavaliers improved to 8-0 with a 116-114 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, wo played without injured superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Cavs also went 8-0 in 1976. Garland drained a go-ahead 3-pointer with 45 seconds left and the Cavs rallied down the stretch, outscoring the Bucks 18-8 over the final 6:06. Jarrett Allen added 14 points, 15 rebounds and had a huge block on Milwaukee’s Damian Lillard in the final seconds. Lillard scored 36 for the Bucks, but committed a costly turnover when he was called for an over-and-back violation with 56.7 seconds left. Bobby Portis added 21 points and 18 rebounds for Milwaukee, which has lost six in a row.

Stephen Curry scored 16 of his 24 points in the second half in his return from an ankle injury and the Golden State Warriors won their fourth straight game, 125-112 over the Washington Wizards. The first three games of Golden State’s winning streak came without Curry, but he was able to start against the Wizards, although he played only 24:05. Curry opened the scoring with a 3-pointer, then didn’t score again until his buzzer-beating 3 at the end of the first half gave the Warriors a 54-45 lead. Jordan Poole led Washington with 24 points.

Cade Cunningham had 17 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists for his third career triple-double and the Detroit Pistons beat the Los Angeles Lakers 115-103 on Monday night. Jaden Ivey matched a season high with 26 points. Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 19 points, Tobias Harris had 15 points and Jalen Duren had 11 points and 14 rebounds. Anthony Davis scored 37 points for Los Angeles, and LeBron James had 20 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds. Davis appeared to hurt his left ankle late in the fourth quarter, but stayed in the game. Austin Reaves added 17 points for the Lakers.

Domantas Sabonis scored off an offensive rebound with 0.7 seconds left, and the Sacramento Kings rallied from 15 points down to beat the Miami Heat 111-110 on Monday night. DeAaron Fox scored 28 for Sacramento, while DeMar DeRozan finished with 26. Sabonis — who grabbed Fox’s miss in the final moments and scored the game’s final basket — finished with 16 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists for the Kings. Jimmy Butler scored 15 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter and Tyler Herro added 27 for the Heat.

Keyonte George had 33 points and nine assists, John Collins added 28 points and 13 rebounds and the Utah Jazz won for the first time this season, beating the Chicago Bulls 135-126 on Monday night. The injury-depleted Jazz (1-6) entered as the NBA’s worst team offensively, averaging 99.8 points on 39.1 % percent shooting. Against Chicago, the Jazz shot 53.9% from the floor and were 45.7% from 3-pointer range at 16 of 35. Collin Sexton added 24 points for Utah, and Walker Kessler had 12 points and 15 rebounds. Chicago’s Coby White came on in the second half to score 28 points, tying it twice late in the third quarter.

Naz Reid scored 25 points and grabbed nine rebounds as the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Charlotte Hornets 114-93.Anthony Edwards had 21 points, while Donte DiVincenzo added 14 and Julius Randle had 13 for Minnesota, who hit 18 of 38 3-pointers (47.4 percent), while holding Charlotte to 10 for 42 (23.8 percent) from beyond the arc. Rudy Gobert added eight rebounds and eight points, all on dunks. LaMelo Ball led Charlotte with 19 points.

Jalen Williams scored 23 points, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 21 points and nine assists and the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Orlando Magic 102-86 to remain the only unbeaten team in the Western Conference. Chet Holmgren added 14 points, nine rebounds and two blocks for the Thunder. Oklahoma City has won all seven of its games by at least 12 points. Franz Wagner scored 22 points, Jalen Suggs had 19 points, six assists and and six rebounds, and Goga Bitadze added 11 points and nine rebounds for the Magic. Orlando played without injured starters Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr.

Anfernee Simons scored 24 points, Deandre Ayton had 19 points and 13 rebounds and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the injury-depleted New Orleans Pelicans 118-100 on Monday night. Toumani Camara and Jerami Grant each scored 16 points for the Trail Blazers, who trailed for most of the first three quarters. Portland surged ahead in the fourth, when Dalano Banton entered the game and scored 20 points in a single period. Brandon Ingram was the Pelicans’ only usual starter in uniform for a second straight game and scored 27 points. Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson was scratched from the lineup with right hamstring and quad tightness for a second straight game.

Myles Turner had season highs with 30 points and 11 rebounds while going over 8,000 career points, Tyrese Haliburton had a season-best 25 points and 12 assists and the Indiana Pacers beat the Dallas Mavericks 134-127 on Monday night. Dallas cut a 10-point deficit to five with 1:47 left before Haliburton hit a pull-up 17-footer with 50 seconds left. Luka Doncic had 34 points and 15 assists for the Mavericks, who split a home back-to-back. Kyrie Irving scored 27 points. The Pacers played their first game without power forward Isaiah Jackson, who sustained a torn right Achilles tendon Friday night and is out for the season.

Russell Westbrook scored 21 points and played smothering defense on the final play of the game, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Toronto Raptors 121-119. Nikola Jokic had 28 points, 14 rebounds and 14 assists for his third triple-double in four games for Denver, which played without Jamal Murray (concussion protocol) and lost Aaron Gordon to a right calf strain in the first quarter. The Nuggets trailed 109-98 with 5:45 left but rallied to take a 118-117 lead on Peyton Watson’s 3-pointer. The teams traded baskets and Julian Strawther split a pair of free throws with 12 seconds left.

Norman Powell scored 23 points, Amir Coffey added 21 and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied from an early 26-point deficit to defeat the San Antonio Spurs 113-104 Monday night for their first win at Intuit Dome. James Harden scored 17 points and Ivica Zubac had 17 points and 13 rebounds. It was the Clippers’ largest comeback when trailing at the end of the first quarter and tied for the third largest when trailing by any deficit since 1996 according to Sportradar. Victor Wembanyama had 24 points, 13 rebounds and nine blocked shots for the Spurs, who are without coach Gregg Popovich due to illness. Julian Champagnie had 21 points.

Lakers star Anthony Davis injured his left ankle late in Los Angeles’ 115-103 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. Davis went up for a layup and after being fouled by Pistons center Jalen Duren, he tumbled down to the court and grabbed his left ankle. Davis stayed in the game and continued to score, finishing with 37 points a game after he had a season-high 38 points in a win at Toronto. The 31-year-old Davis is scoring a league-high 32.6 points, coming off an outstanding season in which the oft-injured center played in a career-high 76 games.

NHL

Jake Allen made 31 saves for his second shutout of the season and 26th of his NHL career, helping the New Jersey Devils close their Western Canadian trip with a 3-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night. Jesper Bratt had a goal and an assist and Stefan Noesen and Timo Meier also scored. The Devils improved to 8-5-2. They have won three of last four after a four-game skid. Calvin Pickard made 13 saves for Edmonton. The Oilers (6-6-1) had won two straight.

Darcy Kuemper made 16 saves for his first shutout of the season and 32nd overall, helping the Los Angeles Kings beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Monday night. Adrian Kempe had a goal and an assist and Anze Kopitar and Kevin Fiala also scored. The Kings have won two of their last three. Juuse Saros made 24 saves for the Predators. They are 1-2-1 in their last four. Kopitar opened the scoring with 6:36 remaining in the opening period. Saros denied the Kings captain’s first shot, but Kopitar collected the rebound below the goal line and banked it off the netminder’s skate. Fiala, a former Predator, made it 2-0 35 seconds into the third.

NFL

Patrick Mahomes threw for 291 yards and three touchdowns, and Kareem Hunt pounded into the end zone from 2 yards out in overtime to give the unbeaten Kansas City Chiefs a 30-24 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mahomes was 5-for-5 passing on the decisive drive in overtime, and Hunt finished with 106 yards rushing. DeAndre Hopkins had eight catches for 86 yards and two touchdowns and Travis Kelce had 14 catches for 100 yards. Mayfield had 200 yards and two TDs passing for the Bucs, who have lost four of their last five games.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had to be helped off the field after hurting his left ankle while throwing a tying touchdown pass to Samaje Perine early in the fourth quarter of their game against the Buccaneers on Monday night. But the injury did not turn out to be serious and Mahomes returned for the Chiefs' next possession. Mahomes planted his left foot awkwardly while flipping a tying TD pass to Perine alone in the end zone. He came back to lead a touchdown drive in regulation, then led Kansas City on the decisive drive in overtime for the 30-24 victory.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will miss at least one game with a hamstring injury that the team says is still being evaluated. Coach Mike McCarthy says Prescott is out for Sunday's game against Philadelphia after getting hurt at Atlanta. Multiple reports citing anonymous sources say Prescott is expected to miss multiple games. Any lengthy absence from Prescott would be another setback in a season full of them for the Cowboys. They are on their first three-game losing streak since 2020. Dallas played the last 11 games of that 6-10 season without Prescott after he broke an ankle. Cooper Rush replaced Prescott in the 27-21 loss to the Falcons.

The New Orleans Saints have fired coach Dennis Allen a day after a loss at last-place Carolina extended the Saints’ losing streak to seven games. It's the franchise's longest skid since 1999. Allen is 18-25 without a playoff appearance since taking over in 2022 after Sean Payton began what turned out to be a one-season retirement from coaching. The 52-year-old Allen is 26-53 in his NFL coaching career, including an 8-28 mark with the Oakland Raiders from 2012 to 2014. The Saints named special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi the interim coach with eight games left in what likely will be the club's fourth straight season without a playoff berth.

Pop superstar Taylor Swift has returned to Arrowhead Stadium to see the Kansas City Chiefs and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Swift just wrapped up the U.S. leg of her record-setting Eras Tour, playing the last of three shows at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Sunday. The rest of her tour heads to Canada with the first of six shows at Rogers Centre in Toronto on Nov. 14 and three shows in December in Vancouver, British Columbia. Swift began her high-profile romance with Kelce last season, when he invited the singer to watch him in a September matchup with the Bears.

Retired Eagles center Jason Kelce has apologized after grabbing the phone of an unruly fan and spiking it to the ground before the Ohio State-Penn State game last weekend. Kelce was attending the Big Ten matchup between the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions in State College, Pennsylvania, when the incident occurred. Video on social media showed him walking through a crowd near Beaver Stadium and fans asking for photos and fist bumps when one fan began to heckle him. He said on ESPN last night that “in a heated moment, I decided to greet hate with hate” and that “I fell short this week.”

MLB

Gerrit Cole gave up his opt-out right and will remain with the New York Yankees under a contract that runs through 2028 rather than become a free agent. New York’s ace initially exercised his right to terminate the $324 million, nine-year contract, which has $144 million and four years remaining. That decision triggered a two-day window for the Yankees to add a $36 million salary for 2029, which would void the opt out. Given the short time frame after the team's World Series-ending loss Wednesday night, both sides extended the bargaining period until 5 p.m. EST Monday, the deadline for option decisions in the collective bargaining agreement.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Duke freshman Cooper Flagg turned in an all-around floor game against his home-state team in the seventh-ranked Blue Devils' season opener. The nation's No. 1 recruit and preseason Associated Press All-American finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists in a 96-62 win against Maine. Flagg said he had some extra emotion of facing Maine since he had grown up going to games there. His mother also played basketball for Maine. Duke coach Jon Scheyer said Flagg “makes everybody better” with his overall game even when he's not shooting the ball particularly well.

Hunter Dickinson was back on the court for No. 1 Kansas. His next game is going to be a more difficult challenge. Dickinson missed two exhibition games because of a minor injury. But the 7-foot-2 center returned to the Jayhawks’ lineup for their opener, scoring 16 points in an 87-57 victory over Howard. Next up is a matchup with No. 9 North Carolina on Friday night at Allen Fieldhouse. Dickinson went 5 for 8 from the field in 21 minutes against Howard. He also had six rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Army 67 UAlbany 59

Siena 72 Brown 71

Syracuse 86 Le Moyne 82

Princeton 81 Iona 80

Harvard 79 Marist 66

Vermont 67 University of Alabama at Birmingham 62

UMass Amherst 103 New Hampshire 74

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Vermont 62 Missouri 46

Harvard 71 UMass Amherst 58

