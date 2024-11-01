Capital Region Rep. Paul Tonko celebrates federal infrastructure investments at Rensselaer waterfront

Congressman Paul Tonko was in Rensselear today/Friday marking the three-year anniversary of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, with $500 million allocated to the region.

Tonko spoke at the Rensselaer Waterfront Esplanade. As voters consider the legacy of President Biden’s single term and his legislative achievements, Tonko noted significant investments in infrastructure he says are improving lives throughout the Capital Region.

“Today, we're not just repairing yesterday's infrastructure. We're paving the way forward, creating systems that enhance daily life, bolster local businesses, and indeed, build a resilient future for all of us. I was proud to help shape and support the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, because like so many of you, I believe these investments are essential by committing resources to critical areas, areas like transportation, broadband, safety, water systems, clean energy. This law not only promotes public safety and mobility, but also sparks economic growth and creates jobs,” said Tonko.

The Democrat from the 20th district breaks down the distribution of funding.

“Over $337 million for bridge upgrades, ensuring safe passage across our communities. $74 million for our roads and highways, keeping us driving forward. $25 million for electric busses, offering Capital Region residents a cleaner, greener way to commute. More than $44 million for airport improvements, enhancing connectivity and economic growth, and then $16 million to upgrade water infrastructure, safeguarding the health of our families,” Tonko said.

Executive Director of the Capital Region Transportation Council Sandy Misiewicz says the agency's Transportation Improvement Program is funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“Any project that uses any amount of federal highway or federal transit funding in our region is listed in the TIP, including projects such as Livingston Avenue Bridge and the Rensselaer Waterfront Trail. Other notable projects in our TIP that are underway or will begin construction soon, include reconstruction of Central Avenue and Frisbee avenues in the city of Albany. Rehabilitation of Craig Street in the city of Schenectady, including the Craig Street Bridge over 890. Upgrades to CDTA’s red line bus rapid transit system in Schenectady. Replacement of the Northway Exit 16 bridge and interchange improvements on I- 87, and that's up in Wilton. And intersection improvements and the reconfiguration of the Route 2 corridor in the city of Troy,” said Misiewicz.

Tonko notes that while $500 million has already been assigned, there's a need for further investment, with applications for new projects far outpacing appropriations that are currently available. He says residents should consider the infrastructure bill a "down payment for further investment."

Tonko was first elected to Congress in 2008 and faces only nominal opposition in Tuesday’s election.

