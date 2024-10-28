Rep. Neal touts funding for WNE engineering department’s ‘Center for Advanced Manufacturing Systems’

Federal dollars are heading to Springfield, Massachusetts to support a center devoted to teaching and training students in modern, advanced manufacturing.

$850,000 in federal funds will help further establish the “Center for Advanced Manufacturing Systems” at Western New England University – a center focused on training students on the latest manufacturing technologies, from robotic welding to automation and more.

That’s according to WNE leadership as well as Congressman Richard Neal of the 1st district, who was on campus last week to promote the funding.

University President Dr. Robert Johnson calls the funding an investment in workforce development.

“This funding is tremendous, and it is a tremendous boost to Western New England University, our students and the future of manufacturing in this region,” he said at the funding announcement Wednesday, Oct. 23.

Speaking of the Pioneer Valley’s manufacturing history and the need to train students for the industry’s future, Neal touted the congressionally directed spending that will support the center within WNE’s College of Engineering.

Getting a tour of some of the offerings already at WNE, including virtual reality welding training, he says the center comes at a time when manufacturing continues to offer well-paying jobs, but demands an expanded skillset.

“We’ve got the challenge of internationalism, which is not about to abate. We’ve got the challenge of skillset, with America, which coming out of our [vocational] schools and … our universities, engineering departments and all, we've got to do a better job of getting people to understand these are not dark and dirty jobs - these are really good jobs that will pay a great wage going forward,” he said.

According to the university, the new funding will allow WNE to develop the center and partnerships with local manufacturers like Mestek Inc., Advance Welding and others.

The Dean of the College of Engineering, Dr. S. Hossein Cheraghi, says the new center will “provide students with critical skills and certifications that meet the demands of today’s technology-driven workforce.”

He adds it will also able to offer workshops and “experiential opportunities for students and professionals alike” in advanced manufacturing.

There are also plans for expansion, as well as various advanced manufacturing systems being added down the road. That, and robots.

“We have purchased the robots - they are here,” he said. “We are waiting for the location … to be, basically, made ready for us to move in. We are expecting that location will be ready by the end of this year – that’s the expectation. We’ll establish the center sometime in the middle of spring, and we are expecting that the center will be up and running in the middle of spring semester next year.”

According to the university, the CAMS will be the third “innovation hub” at WNE’s College of Engineering. There are also hubs relating to photonics and quantum technologies.