Gov. Maura Healey promotes 'Mass Leads Act' with visit to Western New England University

Promoting legislation at Western New England University in Springfield, Healey toured the school’s facilities and got a look at the results of the state’s previous investments in local engineering and robotics programs.

The first-term Democrat and other state officials were highlighting the governor’s “Mass Leads Act,” a $3.5 billion omnibus bill that promises to, among other goals, pump out grant funding to keep the state at the top of fields such as life sciences and advanced manufacturing.

“Our plan, for the next decade - because our vision is long-term investments, strategic investment - is to make sure that we are growing these kinds of great programs, we want to take them to a new and transformative level here in Springfield and all across the state,” Healey said while speaking in a university auditorium.

The governor referred to WNE as the “perfect place to highlight the bill's focus” on advanced manufacturing and robotics.

Some of that funding: $95 million for the MassTech Collaborative, a semi-public economic development agency supporting growth in the state’s technology sector.

That money would go to its research and development fund, which has provided support to WNE for projects such as its Center for Advanced Manufacturing Systems – something Healey got a glimpse of during her tour.

The showcase included an array of robotic arms forming an assembly line to manufacture and transport objects in front of the tour group as it entered the CAMS room, as well as in-depth welding training for students using detailed, virtual reality software.

Also in the room was MassTech deputy director Patrick Larkin, who explained to the governor how the grant funding goes directly into classrooms.

“The R&D fund, which you put a reauthorization in, paid for much of this equipment, and then the M2I2 program, which you put in authorization in, supported the CAM stuff, so those are the tools we used to leverage this work,” he said.

Also in the bill – an additional $99 million for “flexible grants to support advanced manufacturing initiatives” through the collaborative.

According to the state, the field of advanced manufacturing, which encompasses robotics, laser machining and more, accounts for 121,000 jobs in Massachusetts as of 2022.

For Western New England University President Dr. Robert Johnson, growing WNE’s offerings in advanced manufacturing is a high priority.

“We are looking at the opportunity, with our advanced manufacturing program here at Western New England University, to stand up some training that will be unique for this region, but will create a workforce that will be second to none to help employers throughout the Commonwealth,” Johnson said.

According to the Healey-Driscoll administration, the bill was filed two weeks ago and also quote “proposes support for small businesses, rural communities, workforce development, and arts and culture.”