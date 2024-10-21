APA to hold public hearings on amendments to Adirondack Park State Land Master Plan

The Adirondack Park Agency is planning three public hearings on amendments to the Adirondack Park State Land Master Plan.

The amendments include language that addresses accessibility, climate change, and visitor use management in the Forest Preserve. It also includes the proposed land classification for the state’s newly acquired Four Peaks Tract.

The agency will hold a virtual public hearing Tuesday, October 22nd beginning at 11 am. In person hearings are scheduled in Wilmington on Wednesday and in Albany on Tuesday, October 29th.

Following a public comment period, final recommendations will be considered by the APA Board and if approved will be sent to Governor Kathy Hochul.

