Governor Phil Scott provides an update on Vermont flood recovery

Vermont Governor Phil Scott spent most of his weekly briefing today providing an update on ongoing recovery efforts following two July floods in the state.

Scott began by nothing that the state’s swift water rescue teams have been working in western North Carolina helping with Hurricane Helene recovery. He then urged a redoubling of resiliency efforts in Vermont.

“The devastation from Helene, with more on the way as Hurricane Milton makes landfall in Florida tomorrow, on top of what we faced here over the last year or two is a reminder that climate change is real and it's happening now. Many of us have family and friends who have made Florida their home. My mom being one of them. So we're watching this one very closely. And that's why making sure resiliency is front and center in the climate change conversation and in our recovery efforts here in Vermont.”

There have been so many rumors and false information about FEMA operations and how money is being allocated nationwide that the agency has set up a rumor response page. Federal Coordinating Officer for Vermont General William Roy was asked about the false claim amplified by former President Trump: that disaster response money has been diverted to deal with migrants rather than to help Vermonters.

“It's two different accounts. So that the funding that we have for the Disaster Relief Fund is specifically actually for FEMA and the Department (of Homeland Security) doesn't have access to it. It's provided by the Congress, specifically for the work like we're doing here in Vermont, for Helene and soon to be for Milton.”

Governor Scott, a Republican running for a fifth term, has been asked at each of his weekly briefings if he has decided who he will support for president. He is still pondering his choice.

“I'm concerned about our economy in our country and I haven't heard enough about what we're going to do in that regard and some of our foreign policy as well. So, I'll let you know after election day what I've done. But I've made it quite clear I will not be voting for former President Trump and then I'll make a decision as to whether I vote for Vice President Harris in the future.”

Those affected by the July storms in Vermont have until November 25th to apply for disaster relief.