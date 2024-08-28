Vermont governor provides update on July flooding

Two storms caused major flooding in Vermont in July and the state is still recovering from the damage. During his weekly briefing today Governor Phil Scott announced that a state program developed after last year’s flooding to help impacted businesses is restarting.

Scott noted that last week the major disaster declaration was approved and was amended to include Orange County. He also said he’s submitting a request for a major disaster declaration for flooding that occurred on July 30th.

The Republican says a state grant program created in the aftermath of the 2023 flooding to help businesses will provide assistance to those impacted this year.

“While these federal and state resources are essential and will help we know it’s not enough and it’s not going to make people whole or cover all the costs,” admits Scott. “I know this repeated flooding has taken a toll on municipal and family budgets, especially for those who have been hit multiple times just in the last year. I hope all Vermonters will continue to find ways to volunteer or donate in the same way you did last summer. Recent flooding may not have been on CNN but the damage was still significant and these rural communities really need our help.”

The state has provided $12 million in funding for BEGAP, or Business Emergency Gap Assistance Program, to provide grants to businesses and nonprofits damaged by flooding. Department of Economic Development Commissioner Joan Goldstein said eligible businesses and nonprofits can apply beginning Thursday.

“It includes farms, landlords both residential and/or commercial. There are three tracks to be aware of. If you were impacted by the 2024 floods, whether early July or late July, the application portal will remain open ‘til sometime in November. Grants will cover 30 percent of net uncovered damages.” Goldstein continues, “For properties impacted by the ’23 floods that had not previously received BEGAP they are open to applications and they’re due September 30th. Those grants will cover 30 percent of net uncovered damages. Properties that did receive BEGAP funding last year but still have ongoing unmet need will be able to submit to us an inquiry.”

FEMA federal coordinating officer General Will Roy explained that the federal disaster declaration that has been approved for the flooding that occurred from July 9th through the 11th authorizes funding for individual assistance in seven counties and public assistance in eight counties. But Roy adds that due to budget constraints assistance will be prioritized.

“For public assistance FEMA may provide assistance to reimburse local and state governments for eligible work they have already completed or provide funding for work to be completed for permanent infrastructure that was damaged as a direct result of the storm,” Roy explained. “At this time due to the constraints in the FEMA disaster relief fund, we’re operating on Immediate Needs Funding which limits our ability to support public assistance projects until Congress passes a budget. However, under Immediate Needs Funding we can support lifesaving and life sustaining measures as well as the individual assistance program.”

FEMA is establishing Disaster Recovery Centers in each of the declared counties.

